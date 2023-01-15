Chick-fil-A Closes Its Doors at Northeast Ohio Mall

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: The Cleveland.com and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia .

Introduction

Chick-fil-A is an American chain of fast-food restaurants specializing in chicken products.

Founder Truett Cathy opened his first restaurant called Dwarf Grill in Hapeville in 1946. The first Chick-fil-A restaurant opened in Atlanta in 1967.

The first Chick-fil-A restaurants were located only in malls. The first stand-alone restaurant opened in Atlanta in 1986. The first drive-in restaurant opened in 1993. Chick-fil-A got its own website in 1997 and in 2001 generated annual sales of more than $1 billion for the first time. The 1000th branch was also opened that year.

In 2003, the chain expanded into the western United States, including the states of Utah, Arizona, and California.

Chick-fil-A, 2023

According to the January 12 article "This Northeast Ohio mall’s Chick-fil-A has closed", Chick-fil-A has announced that Great Lakes Mall has recently closed its doors, ending its 33-year run on December 31st.

The restaurant, which was located in the food court and opened in January 1989, was one of the first Chick-fil-A locations and served its popular chicken sandwiches to mall shoppers at a time when standalone Chick-fil-A restaurants were not as prevalent.

