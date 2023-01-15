Rexburg, ID

Denny's Set to Open New Location in Rexburg, Idaho - Grand Opening Date Announced

Introduction

Denny's is a well-known American diner-style restaurant chain that has been in operation for over 60 years.

Known for its classic American cuisine, Denny's is open 24/7 and serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner, with a menu that features a wide variety of options including pancakes, burgers, sandwiches, and salads. Denny's is a popular destination for families, late-night diners, and travelers alike and is known for its casual atmosphere and friendly service.

With locations all over the United States, Denny's is a beloved institution that is a staple in many communities.

Now they're opening a new location in Rexburg, Idaho.

Denny's, 2023

According to District Manager Carrie Jones, the new Denny's location in Rexburg, Idaho is tentatively scheduled to open on February 27th. This opening date comes after multiple delays on the project.

“We’re just waiting for one electrical panel. As long as it get there by Jan. 15, we should be good to go,” Jones says. “I feel pretty confident about that date.”

The new Denny's location in Rexburg, Idaho will have a seating capacity of 170 people, providing customers with ample space to dine comfortably.

In addition to giving customers more dining options, the new restaurant will also provide job opportunities for college students and other individuals in the area.

