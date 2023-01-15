Kohl's Expands Presence in Montana with Upcoming Opening of New North Kalispell Store

Note From The Author

According to Wikipedia, Kohl's Corporation is an American department store and retail chain with 1,162 department stores in 49 US states. By sales, it is the second largest department store chain in the United States after Macy's.

Kohl's range mainly consists of clothing and accessories for women, men, and children in the lower to mid-range segment. In addition, the range consists of cosmetics, jewelry, household items, electrical appliances, and small furniture.

As of December 04, 2022 , there are 1,157 Kohl's retail stores in the United States. California has the most Kohl's locations in the country with 117 stores, which constitutes approximately 10% of all Kohl's stores in the US.

According to the January 9 article "It's official: Department store Kohl’s opening in North Kalispell", Kohl's is excited to announce the opening of a new store location in North Kalispell, providing customers in the area with even more shopping options.

In a press release on Monday, Kohl's announced that it will be hiring approximately 60 employees for its upcoming store in North Kalispell.

According to the company's press release, the new store in North Kalispell aims to fill nine full-time and 50 part-time positions, including various sales and operations roles as well as lead and supervisor positions.

