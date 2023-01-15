Vestal, NY

Jo-Ann Fabrics Store Moving To Another Location

Bryan Dijkhuizen
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eQFGl_0kFfAkpN00
Photo byAnthony92931 - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0,

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: WNBF and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, Jo-Ann Stores, LLC., more often known as Jo-Ann, is a specialty shop in the United States that sells crafts and textiles. The company's headquarters are located in Hudson, Ohio. JOANN Fabrics and Crafts and Jo-Ann Etc. are two retail chains that are operated by this company.

As of the 3rd of November in 2022, there are 851 Jo-Ann Fabric and Craft shops located around the United States. California is the state in the United States that has the most Jo-Ann Fabric and Craft locations, with 82 stores. This accounts for approximately 10% of the total number of Jo-Ann Fabric and Craft stores in the United States.

Jo-Ann, 2023

According to the January 10 article "JoAnn Fabrics Preparing to Move Vestal Store to Larger Site", JoAnn Fabrics is set to relocate its store from 736 Vestal Parkway East to a larger vacant space in the Parkway Plaza, which is located approximately two miles east of the current location.

JoAnn Fabrics is set to relocate its store to a larger space in the Parkway Plaza, which was previously occupied by Bed Bath & Beyond.

The move has been in the works for several months, as the company looks to expand its operations in the area. The relocation is expected to provide customers with a better shopping experience, as the new location will offer more space and better accessibility. The move comes after Bed Bath & Beyond closed its Vestal store last June, leaving the space vacant.

The new JoAnn Fabrics location is about two miles east of the current store and is expected to open in the near future.

Thanks for reading.

If you like my content, you can signup for my free newsletter below.

    Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
    # Business# Shopping# Jo Ann Fabrics# Retailer# Lifestyle

    Comments / 1

    Published by

    Sharing the latest local stories related to the economy and more

    N/A
    51K followers

    More from Bryan Dijkhuizen

    Connecticut State

    Big Changes Coming for Walmarts in Connecticut Today

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    2 comments
    California State

    USPS Facilities in Alabama and California are Still Temporarily Closed

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    Oswego, NY

    JCPenney to Close New York Store Location Soon

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    6 comments
    Indiana State

    JCPenney to Close Indiana Store Location Next Month

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    10 comments
    Jacksonville, FL

    Chick-Fil-A is Expanding its Presence in Florida by Opening New Restaurant in North Jacksonville

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Jax Daily Record and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    2 comments
    Beavercreek, OH

    Walmart Opened "Store of the Future" in Ohio

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: The Sun and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    1 comments
    Kentucky State

    Publix is Opening First Kentucky Store This Year

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Winsight and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    6 comments
    Ohio State

    JoAnn Store Closing in Ohio This Month

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: MarionStar and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    12 comments
    Calhoun, GA

    Chick-Fil-A Locations Closing in Georgia

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: WSBTV and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    53 comments

    Lowes Foods Expands Presence in North and South Carolina by Opening New Locations

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Winsight and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    24 comments
    Houston, TX

    Longstanding Texas Ranch is for Sale

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Chron and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    Texas State

    Walmart Recalls Product That Allegedly Was Incendiary

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    1 comments
    Virginia State

    Longstanding Fashion Store in Virginia is Closing Its Doors

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: WDBJ7 and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    Denver, CO

    Denver Central Library Temporarily Closing for Two-Week Maintenance

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Denverite and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    Minnesota State

    Family Dollar Expands Presence in Minnesota With New Store at Highway 47

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: MessageMedia and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    2 comments

    USPS Suspends Mail Delivery on Monday (MLK Day)

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: The Hill and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    7 comments
    Yonkers, NY

    Chick-fil-A to Open New Location in Yonkers, New York

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Bronx News 12 and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    3 comments
    Clarksville, TN

    Chick-Fil-A on Madison Street in Clarksville Reopened

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: ClarksVilleNow and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    1 comments

    Chick-fil-A Closes Its Doors at Northeast Ohio Mall

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: The Cleveland.com and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    32 comments
    Rexburg, ID

    Denny's Set to Open New Location in Rexburg, Idaho - Grand Opening Date Announced

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Nation's Restaurant News and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    4 comments

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy