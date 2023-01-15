Jo-Ann Fabrics Store Moving To Another Location

Note From The Author

According to Wikipedia , Jo-Ann Stores, LLC., more often known as Jo-Ann, is a specialty shop in the United States that sells crafts and textiles. The company's headquarters are located in Hudson, Ohio. JOANN Fabrics and Crafts and Jo-Ann Etc. are two retail chains that are operated by this company.

As of the 3rd of November in 2022, there are 851 Jo-Ann Fabric and Craft shops located around the United States. California is the state in the United States that has the most Jo-Ann Fabric and Craft locations, with 82 stores. This accounts for approximately 10% of the total number of Jo-Ann Fabric and Craft stores in the United States.

According to the January 10 article "JoAnn Fabrics Preparing to Move Vestal Store to Larger Site", JoAnn Fabrics is set to relocate its store from 736 Vestal Parkway East to a larger vacant space in the Parkway Plaza, which is located approximately two miles east of the current location.

The move has been in the works for several months, as the company looks to expand its operations in the area. The relocation is expected to provide customers with a better shopping experience, as the new location will offer more space and better accessibility. The move comes after Bed Bath & Beyond closed its Vestal store last June, leaving the space vacant.

The new JoAnn Fabrics location is about two miles east of the current store and is expected to open in the near future.

