Discount Stores in Ohio are Overcharging Customers

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia .

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, the Dollar General Corporation is a network of a variety of shops that operates in the United States and has its headquarters in Goodlettsville, Tennessee.

Dollar General has been under fire for a while now for them overcharging customers in the state of Ohio.

Discount Stores, 2023

According to the December 13 article "Dollar General Is Still Overcharging Shoppers—And Officials Just Filed a Restraining Order", Dollar General is still not adhering to the law.

Initially, Attorney General Dave Yost criticized the retailer for their behavior.

In December 2022, Franklin County Auditor Michael Stinziano employed a new approach. He placed warning signs on registers at Dollar General, informing customers that the store's price scanners had not been certified by the Division of Weight and Measures.

According to the article, on Wednesday, January 11, Yost filed for a temporary restraining order against Dollar General, as stated in a press release. The intention of this action is to exert pressure on Dollar General to rectify the price discrepancies, which the state claims are typically higher at the point of purchase.

Less than a week after filing a lawsuit against Dollar General in November, Yost announced that he also plans to sue Family Dollar, a subsidiary of Dollar Tree.

Quote from the article:

"We're looking not just for reimbursement, but we want a court order to make them stop doing this and to put adequate controls in place so that the price you see on the shelf is the price that they charge at the register," Yost said in a video posted on YouTube. "I'm optimistic that we've got a good case and we're going to get justice."

If you like my content, you can signup for my free newsletter below.