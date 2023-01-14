USPS Blocks Blue Mailboxes in Some Tennessee Areas

Photo by Joel Moysuh/Unsplash

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia .

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, the United States Postal Service (USPS), also known as the Post Office, U.S. Mail, or Postal Service, is an independent agency of the executive branch of the federal government of the United States that is responsible for providing postal service in the United States, including its insular areas and the states that are associated with it.

Other names for the USPS include the Post Office, U.S. Mail, and Postal Service. It is one of the few governmental agencies that the Constitution of the United States of America gives express permission to operate.

As of the year 2021, the United States Postal Service (USPS) has a total workforce of 516,636 career workers and 136,531 non-career employees.

USPS, 2023

According to the January 13 article "USPS Is Blocking the Use of Blue Mailboxes in These Areas", the Postal Service is taking steps to prevent collection boxes from being used in illegal schemes.

Recently, in Tennessee, deposit slots of several blue mailboxes in Germantown and Memphis have been taped off as a precautionary measure.

"The Postal Service appreciates its customers and always strives to provide the best possible service. Safeguarding the security and sanctity of the mail is of paramount importance. This includes ensuring our blue collection boxes are secured, safe, and in good condition at all times," the Postal Service's Corporate Communications office said. "Customers are reminded that they can securely and safely deposit items in the lobby drop boxes at post offices where drive-up boxes are temporarily out of service. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause our customers, and appreciate their patience as we work to resolve this issue."

