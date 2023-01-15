USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in Parts of California

Photo by Joel Moysuh/Unsplash

Note From The Author

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, the United States Postal Service (USPS), also known as the Post Office, U.S. Mail, or Postal Service, is an independent agency of the executive branch of the federal government of the United States that is responsible for providing postal service in the United States, including its insular areas and the states that are associated with it.

Other names for the USPS include the Post Office, U.S. Mail, and Postal Service. It is one of the few governmental agencies that the Constitution of the United States of America gives express permission to operate.

As of the year 2021, the United States Postal Service (USPS) has a total workforce of 516,636 career workers and 136,531 non-career employees.

USPS, 2023

According to the January 13 service alert , published on the company website, the USPS has temporarily suspended service for San Ardo Post Office.

The post office of San Ardo is currently closed due to flooding. The extent of the damage and the timeline for repairs is currently unknown. As a result, it is not clear when the post office will be able to reopen.

The offices that remain closed as well are:

Bridgeville, 24878 State Highway 36, 95526

Planada, 9249 E Broadway St., 95365

June Lake, 2747 Boulder Dr., 93529

Salinas-Spreckels, 40 Spreckels Blvd., 93908

Conclusion

In conclusion, the post office of San Ardo is closed due to flooding and it is currently unknown when it will be able to reopen.

We understand that this may cause inconvenience and we apologize for any disruptions this may cause. We will provide updates on the situation as they become available. We appreciate your patience and understanding during this difficult time.

