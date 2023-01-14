Big Changes Coming for USPS This Month

Bryan Dijkhuizen
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TAvSG_0kEks4Og00
Photo byJoel Moysuh/Unsplash

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, the United States Postal Service (USPS), also known as the Post Office, U.S. Mail, or Postal Service, is an independent agency of the executive branch of the federal government of the United States that is responsible for providing postal service in the United States, including its insular areas and the states that are associated with it.

Other names for the USPS include the Post Office, U.S. Mail, and Postal Service. It is one of the few governmental agencies that the Constitution of the United States of America gives express permission to operate.

As of the year 2021, the United States Postal Service (USPS) has a total workforce of 516,636 career workers and 136,531 non-career employees.

USPS, 2023

According to the January 9 article "USPS Is Making Even More Changes to Your Mail, Starting Jan. 22", prices are going to hike.

PO Boxes

PO Box rental prices vary by location and can range from $4.33 to $21.50 per month, depending on the size of the mailbox.

Some individuals may pay higher prices. The USPS has announced new prices that will take effect this month, with some customers paying up to $367 for a 3-month rental period or $639 for a 6-month rental period, which is an increase of up to $40 in some cases compared to current prices.

"If your PO Box renewal fees are due in January, and you would like to renew at the existing rate, please visit usps.com/poboxes to renew before Jan. 22, 2023," the agency advised.

Mailing & Shipping

The PRC approved a 4.2% rate increase for services such as first-class mail, marketing mail, periodicals, package services, and special services on November 28th.

These changes will take effect on January 22nd, which will include a three-cent increase for the price of First-Class Mail Forever Stamps and domestic letters, a four-cent increase for domestic postcards, and a five-cent increase for international postcards and international letters.

Conclusion

In conclusion, rental prices for PO Boxes and Postal services are subject to change depending on the location and size of the mailbox, and these prices can vary significantly.

The USPS has recently announced new prices that will take effect this month, resulting in an increase of up to $40 in some cases compared to current prices.

Thank you for reading, I hope you found this information informative and helpful. I would love to hear your thoughts and opinions on this topic in the comments below.

