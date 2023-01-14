Gahanna, OH

Longstanding Local Hardware Store in Ohio is Permanently Closing

Bryan Dijkhuizen

Photo byJelleke Vanooteghem/Unsplash

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: 614 Now and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Gahanna Hardware, 2023

Gahanna Hardware in central Ohio is closing.

According to a statement from the owner, Twyla Edgell, the store will be closing its doors permanently in a few weeks due to a combination of factors, including inflation, a poor economy, and supply chain issues.

The store has faced supply issues for the past 18 months, forcing it to source some items from larger chain stores.

“First and foremost, I want to thank the Gahanna community for their loyal support during my 8 years of ownership. It is not easy to compete with big box stores, but so many of you were familiar faces on a daily or weekly basis. I appreciate that more than I can say,” the statement reads. “My goal has always been to retire closer to my WV family and I have quietly been looking for a buyer for a few years. I was unsuccessful. That, coupled with inflation, a poor economy and serious supply chain issues, it has become necessary to just walk away.”

Conclusion

In conclusion, the closure of Gahanna Hardware marks the end of an era for the community as it has been a fixture in the area since 1947.

The owner, Twyla Edgell, thanks the community for their loyal support and cites a combination of factors that have led to the store's closure.

We want to thank our readers for taking the time to read this update and we will keep you informed of any further developments.

