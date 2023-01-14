Macy's is Closing a Location in Los Angeles (Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza)

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources used in this article are the following: ABC7 and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia .

Introduction

Macy's, which was previously known as R. H. Macy & Co., is a chain of upscale department shops that was established in the United States in 1858 by Rowland Hussey Macy, according to Wikipedia.

It was renamed Macy's, Inc. in 2007 after becoming a branch of Federated Department Stores, which is located in Cincinnati, and is how it got associated with Bloomingdale's department store chain.

Federated Department Stores was founded in 1994. Macy's was the most successful department store chain in terms of retail sales in the United States in 2015.

Macy's, 2023

According to the January 13 article "Macy's closing at Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza", the Macy's location at the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza in Los Angeles is closing its doors for good.

Some people in the neighborhood believe the closing has more to do with upcoming events, despite the fact that a spokeswoman for Macy's stated that the decision to close is part of the company's strategic plan that was published at the beginning of 2020.

A statement from a Macy's spokesperson read in part - "We are grateful to have served our customers in the Baldwin Hills and Crenshaw communities during the past 75 years and look forward to continuing to do so at nearby Macy's stores."

If you like my content, you can signup for my free newsletter below.