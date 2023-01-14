Los Angeles, CA

Macy's is Closing a Location in Los Angeles (Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza)

Bryan Dijkhuizen
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xNR1W_0kE8j4b800
Photo byIngfbruno - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0,

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources used in this article are the following: ABC7 and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Introduction

Macy's, which was previously known as R. H. Macy & Co., is a chain of upscale department shops that was established in the United States in 1858 by Rowland Hussey Macy, according to Wikipedia.

It was renamed Macy's, Inc. in 2007 after becoming a branch of Federated Department Stores, which is located in Cincinnati, and is how it got associated with Bloomingdale's department store chain.

Federated Department Stores was founded in 1994. Macy's was the most successful department store chain in terms of retail sales in the United States in 2015.

Macy's, 2023

According to the January 13 article "Macy's closing at Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza", the Macy's location at the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza in Los Angeles is closing its doors for good.

Some people in the neighborhood believe the closing has more to do with upcoming events, despite the fact that a spokeswoman for Macy's stated that the decision to close is part of the company's strategic plan that was published at the beginning of 2020.

A statement from a Macy's spokesperson read in part - "We are grateful to have served our customers in the Baldwin Hills and Crenshaw communities during the past 75 years and look forward to continuing to do so at nearby Macy's stores."

If you like my content, you can signup for my free newsletter below.

    Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
    # Business# Macys# Retailer# Shopping# Los Angeles

    Comments / 12

    Published by

    Sharing the latest local stories related to the economy and more

    N/A
    51K followers

    More from Bryan Dijkhuizen

    Connecticut State

    Big Changes Coming for Walmarts in Connecticut Today

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    2 comments
    California State

    USPS Facilities in Alabama and California are Still Temporarily Closed

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    Oswego, NY

    JCPenney to Close New York Store Location Soon

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    6 comments
    Indiana State

    JCPenney to Close Indiana Store Location Next Month

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    10 comments
    Jacksonville, FL

    Chick-Fil-A is Expanding its Presence in Florida by Opening New Restaurant in North Jacksonville

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Jax Daily Record and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    2 comments
    Beavercreek, OH

    Walmart Opened "Store of the Future" in Ohio

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: The Sun and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    1 comments
    Kentucky State

    Publix is Opening First Kentucky Store This Year

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Winsight and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    6 comments
    Ohio State

    JoAnn Store Closing in Ohio This Month

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: MarionStar and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    12 comments
    Calhoun, GA

    Chick-Fil-A Locations Closing in Georgia

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: WSBTV and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    53 comments

    Lowes Foods Expands Presence in North and South Carolina by Opening New Locations

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Winsight and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    24 comments
    Houston, TX

    Longstanding Texas Ranch is for Sale

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Chron and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    Texas State

    Walmart Recalls Product That Allegedly Was Incendiary

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    1 comments
    Virginia State

    Longstanding Fashion Store in Virginia is Closing Its Doors

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: WDBJ7 and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    Denver, CO

    Denver Central Library Temporarily Closing for Two-Week Maintenance

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Denverite and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    Minnesota State

    Family Dollar Expands Presence in Minnesota With New Store at Highway 47

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: MessageMedia and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    2 comments

    USPS Suspends Mail Delivery on Monday (MLK Day)

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: The Hill and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    7 comments
    Yonkers, NY

    Chick-fil-A to Open New Location in Yonkers, New York

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Bronx News 12 and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    3 comments
    Clarksville, TN

    Chick-Fil-A on Madison Street in Clarksville Reopened

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: ClarksVilleNow and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    1 comments

    Chick-fil-A Closes Its Doors at Northeast Ohio Mall

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: The Cleveland.com and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    32 comments
    Rexburg, ID

    Denny's Set to Open New Location in Rexburg, Idaho - Grand Opening Date Announced

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Nation's Restaurant News and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    4 comments

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy