Ithaca, NY

Bed Bath & Beyond Permanently Closing in Ithaca, New York

Bryan Dijkhuizen
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09zCN5_0kE8NHGs00
Photo byRaysonho @ Open Grid Scheduler / Grid Engine - Own work, CC0,

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: IthacaVoice and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. is an American retail business that specializes in selling home goods to consumers. The retail franchise has a significant presence in the economies of the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico.

The year 1971 marked the beginning of Bed Bath & Beyond. Both the Fortune 500 and the Forbes Global 2000 include it as one of their top 2000 companies.

The convenience of a one-stop store makes it simple to equip your kitchen, renovate your bathroom, completely outfit a dorm room, and get new linens and bedding for your bed. And in spite of the fact that the retail establishment may not be doing as well financially as it once did, people continue to shop there because of the extensive inventory, competitive pricing, and always available coupons.

Bed Bath & Beyond, 2023

According to the January 12 article "Ithaca Bed Bath & Beyond closing its doors as part of nationwide cutbacks", as part of a nationwide reduction in storefronts that will impact eight locations in New York, including the Ithaca branch at 131 Fairgrounds Memorial Parkway along Route 13, the Bed Bath & Beyond store in Ithaca will be closing permanently.

Bed Bath & Beyond hasn't announced an official closing date yet.

If you like my content, you can signup for my free newsletter below.

    Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
    # Bed Bath and Beyond# Business# Retailer# Shopping# Closing

    Comments / 0

    Published by

    Sharing the latest local stories related to the economy and more

    N/A
    51K followers

    More from Bryan Dijkhuizen

    Connecticut State

    Big Changes Coming for Walmarts in Connecticut Today

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    2 comments
    California State

    USPS Facilities in Alabama and California are Still Temporarily Closed

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    Oswego, NY

    JCPenney to Close New York Store Location Soon

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    6 comments
    Indiana State

    JCPenney to Close Indiana Store Location Next Month

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    10 comments
    Jacksonville, FL

    Chick-Fil-A is Expanding its Presence in Florida by Opening New Restaurant in North Jacksonville

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Jax Daily Record and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    2 comments
    Beavercreek, OH

    Walmart Opened "Store of the Future" in Ohio

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: The Sun and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    1 comments
    Kentucky State

    Publix is Opening First Kentucky Store This Year

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Winsight and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    6 comments
    Ohio State

    JoAnn Store Closing in Ohio This Month

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: MarionStar and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    12 comments
    Calhoun, GA

    Chick-Fil-A Locations Closing in Georgia

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: WSBTV and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    53 comments

    Lowes Foods Expands Presence in North and South Carolina by Opening New Locations

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Winsight and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    24 comments
    Houston, TX

    Longstanding Texas Ranch is for Sale

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Chron and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    Texas State

    Walmart Recalls Product That Allegedly Was Incendiary

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    1 comments
    Virginia State

    Longstanding Fashion Store in Virginia is Closing Its Doors

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: WDBJ7 and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    Denver, CO

    Denver Central Library Temporarily Closing for Two-Week Maintenance

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Denverite and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    Minnesota State

    Family Dollar Expands Presence in Minnesota With New Store at Highway 47

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: MessageMedia and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    2 comments

    USPS Suspends Mail Delivery on Monday (MLK Day)

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: The Hill and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    7 comments
    Yonkers, NY

    Chick-fil-A to Open New Location in Yonkers, New York

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Bronx News 12 and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    3 comments
    Clarksville, TN

    Chick-Fil-A on Madison Street in Clarksville Reopened

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: ClarksVilleNow and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    1 comments

    Chick-fil-A Closes Its Doors at Northeast Ohio Mall

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: The Cleveland.com and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    32 comments
    Rexburg, ID

    Denny's Set to Open New Location in Rexburg, Idaho - Grand Opening Date Announced

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Nation's Restaurant News and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    4 comments

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy