Bed Bath & Beyond Permanently Closing in Ithaca, New York

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. is an American retail business that specializes in selling home goods to consumers. The retail franchise has a significant presence in the economies of the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico.

The year 1971 marked the beginning of Bed Bath & Beyond . Both the Fortune 500 and the Forbes Global 2000 include it as one of their top 2000 companies.

The convenience of a one-stop store makes it simple to equip your kitchen, renovate your bathroom, completely outfit a dorm room, and get new linens and bedding for your bed. And in spite of the fact that the retail establishment may not be doing as well financially as it once did, people continue to shop there because of the extensive inventory, competitive pricing, and always available coupons.

Bed Bath & Beyond, 2023

According to the January 12 article "Ithaca Bed Bath & Beyond closing its doors as part of nationwide cutbacks", as part of a nationwide reduction in storefronts that will impact eight locations in New York, including the Ithaca branch at 131 Fairgrounds Memorial Parkway along Route 13, the Bed Bath & Beyond store in Ithaca will be closing permanently.

Bed Bath & Beyond hasn't announced an official closing date yet.

