Popular Retailer is Closing 4 Stores in Colorado

According to Wikipedia, Big Lots Stores, Inc. is a retail corporation operating in the United States with over 1,400 locations spread across 47 states.

The company's headquarters are located in Columbus, Ohio.

As of the 5th of December 2022 , there are a total of 1,468 Big Lots retail locations located in the United States. California has 151 Big Lots retail shops, making up nearly 10% of the total number of Big Lots retail stores in the United States. California is the state with the biggest Lots locations in the United States.

According to the January 10 article "Big Lots closing 4 Colorado stores this week", Big Lots is shaking things up by shutting down four of its stores in the state of Colorado.

The unpleasant reality is that closing sales will result in a great deal of unanticipated upheaval for the company's employees, customers, and the community that the company serves.

"We review our store portfolio on an ongoing basis and sometimes decide, for a variety of business reasons, to close or relocate," said a statement from Big Lots. "We are grateful to all our customers who shopped these locations and invite them to continue shopping any of our other 14 stores in Colorado and online at biglots.com."

