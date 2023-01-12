Popular Retailer is Closing 4 Stores in Colorado

Bryan Dijkhuizen
Photo byMike Kalasnik from Fort Mill, USA - Wal-Mart (Now Big Lots) Garner Station Raleigh, NC 2Uploaded

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: 9 News and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, Big Lots Stores, Inc. is a retail corporation operating in the United States with over 1,400 locations spread across 47 states.

The company's headquarters are located in Columbus, Ohio.

As of the 5th of December 2022, there are a total of 1,468 Big Lots retail locations located in the United States. California has 151 Big Lots retail shops, making up nearly 10% of the total number of Big Lots retail stores in the United States. California is the state with the biggest Lots locations in the United States.

Big Lots, 2023

According to the January 10 article "Big Lots closing 4 Colorado stores this week", Big Lots is shaking things up by shutting down four of its stores in the state of Colorado.

The unpleasant reality is that closing sales will result in a great deal of unanticipated upheaval for the company's employees, customers, and the community that the company serves.

"We review our store portfolio on an ongoing basis and sometimes decide, for a variety of business reasons, to close or relocate," said a statement from Big Lots. "We are grateful to all our customers who shopped these locations and invite them to continue shopping any of our other 14 stores in Colorado and online at biglots.com."

