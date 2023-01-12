Dollar General Opened a New Store in Tennessee

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: NewBug and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia .

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, the Dollar General Corporation is a network of a variety of shops that operates in the United States and has its headquarters in Goodlettsville, Tennessee.

Dollar General has been under fire for a while now for them overcharging customers in the state of Ohio. As of the 13th of November 2022 , there are 18,721 Dollar General retail stores spread across the United States.

Texas has 1,750 Dollar General retail stores, which accounts for about 9% of the total number of Dollar General retail stores in the United States. Texas has the most Dollar General locations in the United States.

Dollar General, 2023

According to the January 10 article "Dollar General opens in Brookston", The Dollar General store located at 311 N. State Road 43 in Brookston is now open and ready to serve customers.

"At Dollar General, we believe the addition of each new store provides positive economic growth for the communities we proudly serve, and the addition of our new Brookston store highlights our commitment to deliver a pleasant shopping experience that includes great prices on quality products in a convenient location," said Matthew Simonsen, Dollar General's senior vice president of real estate and store development. "We look forward to welcoming customers to our new store and hope they will enjoy shopping at our new location."

Conclusion

In conclusion, we hope that this information has been helpful in learning about the new Dollar General store in Brookston.

We are excited to serve the community and look forward to seeing you soon. Thank you for taking the time to read this announcement.

If you like my content, you can signup for my free newsletter below.