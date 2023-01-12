Whole Foods Market is Opening 1st Store in Montana

Note From The Author

According to Wikipedia , Whole Foods is an upscale American multinational supermarket chain with its headquarters in Austin, Texas. The chain is known for selling products that do not contain any hydrogenated fats as well as any artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives.

As of the 21st of November 2022 , there are 513 Whole Foods Market retail stores located across the United States. California is the state in the United States that has the most Whole Foods Market locations, with 96 retail stores.

This accounts for approximately 19% of the total number of Whole Foods Market retail stores in the United States.

According to the January 10 article "Whole Foods Market set to debut in Montana", Whole Foods Market is scheduled to open its first store in Montana next month.

Whole Foods Market, based in Austin, Texas, and owned by Amazon, is planning to open a 31,718 square feet store in Bozeman on February 1st. The new store located at 2905 W. Main St., will expand Whole Foods Market's physical locations to 44 states.

Whole Foods Market stated that the new Bozeman store will feature more than 75 products sourced from local suppliers in Montana and Wyoming.

