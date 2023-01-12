Sweeping Changes Coming for USPS This Month

Photo by Joel Moysuh/Unsplash

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia .

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, the United States Postal Service (USPS), also known as the Post Office, U.S. Mail, or Postal Service, is an independent agency of the executive branch of the federal government of the United States that is responsible for providing postal service in the United States, including its insular areas and the states that are associated with it.

Other names for the USPS include the Post Office, U.S. Mail, and Postal Service. It is one of the few governmental agencies that the Constitution of the United States of America gives express permission to operate.

As of the year 2021, the United States Postal Service (USPS) has a total workforce of 516,636 career workers and 136,531 non-career employees.

USPS, 2023

According to the January 9 article "USPS Is Making Even More Changes to Your Mail, Starting Jan. 22", The Postal Service will be increasing the rental fee for PO Boxes this month.

From the article:

"If your PO Box renewal fees are due in January, and you would like to renew at the existing rate, please visit usps.com/poboxes to renew before Jan. 22, 2023," the agency advised.

In the last month, the Postal Regulatory Commission approved changes to shipping prices. These changes will take effect on January 22nd. The overall service price for Priority Mail will increase by 5.5%, Priority Mail Express will increase by 6.6%, and First-Class Package will increase by 7.8%.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the cost of postal services is set to increase in the coming weeks, with changes in rental fees for PO Boxes, as well as shipping prices for Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, and First-Class Package.

These changes are likely due to various factors including but not limited to, the cost of operations, labor cost, and general market trends.

Thank you for taking the time to read this. I would love to hear your thoughts and opinion on this matter if you have any.

If you like my content, you can signup for my free newsletter below.