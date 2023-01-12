Popular Clothing & Lifestyle Retailer is Closing a Location in New York

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia .

Introduction

According to Wikipedia , American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (American Eagle) is a US-based retail company that sells lifestyle clothing, accessories, and other items.

It is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and was founded in 1977 by brothers Jerry and Mark Silverman. It was initially established as a subsidiary of Retail Ventures, Inc., a company that owned and operated Silverman's Menswear.

After many years of serving customers and providing them with the latest styles, the company has made the difficult decision to close some of its stores in order to focus on other business ventures. While

American Eagle, 2023

According to the January 10 article "American Eagle Is Closing Locations, Starting Sunday", an American Eagle store located in the Chautauqua Mall in Lakewood, New York is also closing.

The store has posted signs confirming the closure, but the exact date for when the store will close has not been announced.

As reported by the Post-Journal, the Chautauqua Mall has recently been acquired by the Kohan Retail Investment Group. At this time, it is uncertain if this purchase has any relation to the decision for the American Eagle store located in the mall to close.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the American Eagle store located in the Chautauqua Mall in Lakewood, New York, is closing, as confirmed by signs posted in the store.

The exact date for the closure has not been announced. The mall, meanwhile, was recently purchased by Kohan Retail Investment Group, and it is currently unclear if the sale is related to the store closure. It's a significant event that may impact the community, employees, and customers who frequent the store and mall.

If you like my content, you can signup for my free newsletter below.