According to Wikipedia , American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (American Eagle) is a US-based retail company that sells lifestyle clothing, accessories, and other items.

It is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and was founded in 1977 by brothers Jerry and Mark Silverman. It was initially established as a subsidiary of Retail Ventures, Inc., a company that owned and operated Silverman's Menswear.

After many years of serving customers and providing them with the latest styles, the company has made the difficult decision to close some of its stores in order to focus on other business ventures. While

According to the January 10 article "American Eagle Is Closing Locations, Starting Sunday", o n Sunday, the American Eagle store located in the Hickory Point Mall in Forsyth, Illinois will close.

"We've just been told we are closing," Conaway said. It's unclear what will be done with unsold merchandise or if there will be a sale ahead of the weekend, per the Herald & Review.

In conclusion, the American Eagle store in the Hickory Point Mall in Forsyth, Illinois will be closing its doors on Sunday.

This is a significant event that will impact the community and the employees who work there.

