Popular Clothing & Lifestyle Retailer is Closing a Location in Missouri

Photo byBy Raysonho @ Open Grid Scheduler / Grid Engine - Own work, CC0,

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

According to Wikipedia, American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (American Eagle) is a US-based retail company that sells lifestyle clothing, accessories, and other items. It is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and was founded in 1977 by brothers Jerry and Mark Silverman.

It was initially established as a subsidiary of Retail Ventures, Inc., a company that owned and operated Silverman's Menswear.

After many years of serving customers and providing them with the latest styles, the company has made the difficult decision to close some of its stores in order to focus on other business ventures. While

American Eagle, 2023

According to the January 10 article "American Eagle Is Closing Locations, Starting Sunday", The American Eagle store located at East Hills Shopping Center in St. Joseph, Missouri will be closing its doors on Sunday, January 15th.

From the article:

"Yes, they are closing their store there," Craig told News-Press Now. "You know, we continue to look at different uses for the mall. I think that the consumer is a lot different today than it was 52 years ago when the mall was built. Shopping is different. Shopping is not an all-day experience. Shopping is more of a targeted experience. One or two stores, not shopping an entire mall."

Conclusion

In conclusion, the decision to close a store or location is never an easy one, but it is sometimes necessary for a company to make changes in order to focus on other business ventures.

While it may be disappointing to see a beloved store close its doors, we must remember that the company is making this decision with the aim of continuing to provide its customers with the best possible service and products in the future.

The closure of the American Eagle store at East Hills Shopping Center in St. Joseph, Missouri is a sad moment for the community, but we must look forward to what the company has in store for the future.

