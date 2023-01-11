Walmart Faces Backlash Over Alleged Privacy Violations Through Drone Deliveries

Bryan Dijkhuizen
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YEhY2_0k9xz7nh00
Photo byMewMeowth - Own work, CC0

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, Walmart is an American global retail organization that runs a network of hypermarkets (sometimes called supercenters), cheap department stores, and grocery shops in the United States.

In contrast to a significant number of other retailers, Walmart has not initiated any long-term, widespread store closings.

As of the 22nd of November in the year 2022, there are 4,650 Walmart stores throughout the United States.

Texas has 516 Walmart stores, making up around 11% of the total number of Walmart stores in the United States. Texas is the state with the most Walmart locations overall in the United States.

Walmart, 2023

According to the January 10 article "Walmart Slammed for Delivery Service That Critics Say Violates Privacy", residents near Glendale, Arizona, Walmart raise concerns over drone noise and privacy as the store hosts a DroneUp hub.

From the article:

"It sounds like a hornet's nest that's been kicked up," Mike Baxter, a Glendale resident, told local CBS affiliate KPHO. "I am not against drones but do it somewhere else. It's not a necessary service here," who added that the machines disturb his neighborhood's tranquility and violate his property.

The laws surrounding privacy on residential properties in Arizona are currently partly defined by a 2017 case, which states that a "reasonable expectation of privacy" does not extend to places like backyards. This does not sit well with residents who feel that drone technology is expanding quickly without adequate regulations in place.

Conclusion

Thank you for reading this analysis on the concerns of residents near the Walmart in Glendale, Arizona. We would like to hear from our readers regarding their thoughts on this issue.

How do you feel about drones and their potential impact on privacy and noise in residential areas?

If you like my content, you can signup for my free newsletter below.

    Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
    # Walmart# Business# Retailer# Privacy# Arizona

    Comments / 1

    Published by

    Sharing the latest local stories related to the economy and more

    N/A
    50K followers

    More from Bryan Dijkhuizen

    Minnesota State

    Family Dollar Expands Presence in Minnesota With New Store at Highway 47

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: MessageMedia and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story

    USPS Suspends Mail Delivery on Monday (MLK Day)

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: The Hill and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    3 comments
    Yonkers, NY

    Chick-fil-A to Open New Location in Yonkers, New York

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Bronx News 12 and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    Clarksville, TN

    Chick-Fil-A on Madison Street in Clarksville Reopened

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: ClarksVilleNow and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story

    Chick-fil-A Closes Its Doors at Northeast Ohio Mall

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: The Cleveland.com and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    2 comments
    Rexburg, ID

    Denny's Set to Open New Location in Rexburg, Idaho - Grand Opening Date Announced

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Nation's Restaurant News and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    3 comments
    Kalispell, MT

    Kohl's Expands Presence in Montana with Upcoming Opening of New North Kalispell Store

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Daily Interlake and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    1 comments
    Vestal, NY

    Jo-Ann Fabrics Store Moving To Another Location

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: WNBF and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    Ohio State

    Discount Stores in Ohio are Overcharging Customers

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnlineand for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.

    Read full story
    Nevada State

    USPS Temporarily Closed a Facility in Nevada

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: USPS and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    9 comments
    Tennessee State

    USPS Blocks Blue Mailboxes in Some Tennessee Areas

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    14 comments
    California State

    USPS Reopens These 3 Postal Offices in California

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: USPS and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    California State

    USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in Parts of California

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: USPS and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    59 comments
    Alabama State

    USPS Temporarily Suspends a Facility in Alabama

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: USPS and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    15 comments

    Big Changes Coming for USPS This Month

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    20 comments
    Gahanna, OH

    Longstanding Local Hardware Store in Ohio is Permanently Closing

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: 614 Now and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    2 comments
    Los Angeles, CA

    Macy's is Closing a Location in Los Angeles (Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza)

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources used in this article are the following: ABC7 and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    12 comments
    Ithaca, NY

    Bed Bath & Beyond Permanently Closing in Ithaca, New York

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: IthacaVoice and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    California State

    Big Lots Closing 3 Stores in California

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BusinessInsider and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    23 comments

    Bed, Bath & Beyond Announces Another 62 Closures

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    8 comments

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy