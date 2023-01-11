Walmart Faces Backlash Over Alleged Privacy Violations Through Drone Deliveries

Note From The Author

According to Wikipedia, Walmart is an American global retail organization that runs a network of hypermarkets (sometimes called supercenters), cheap department stores, and grocery shops in the United States.

In contrast to a significant number of other retailers, Walmart has not initiated any long-term, widespread store closings.

As of the 22nd of November in the year 2022 , there are 4,650 Walmart stores throughout the United States.

Texas has 516 Walmart stores, making up around 11% of the total number of Walmart stores in the United States. Texas is the state with the most Walmart locations overall in the United States.

According to the January 10 article "Walmart Slammed for Delivery Service That Critics Say Violates Privacy", residents near Glendale, Arizona, Walmart raise concerns over drone noise and privacy as the store hosts a DroneUp hub.

"It sounds like a hornet's nest that's been kicked up," Mike Baxter, a Glendale resident, told local CBS affiliate KPHO. "I am not against drones but do it somewhere else. It's not a necessary service here," who added that the machines disturb his neighborhood's tranquility and violate his property.

The laws surrounding privacy on residential properties in Arizona are currently partly defined by a 2017 case, which states that a "reasonable expectation of privacy" does not extend to places like backyards. This does not sit well with residents who feel that drone technology is expanding quickly without adequate regulations in place.

