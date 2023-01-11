President Biden Faces Pressure to Address Migrants Crisis at Southern Border During Mexico Visit

Bryan Dijkhuizen

President Joe Biden has begun a two-day diplomatic trip to Mexico City as he faces growing political pressure to confront the surge of undocumented migrants at the southern border.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i0Zzb_0k9wyNsU00
Photo byAP Photo/Fernando Llano

The President is seeking more cooperation from Mexico to stem the tide of people fleeing toward the United States and fighting drug trafficking. He is also working to resolve a dispute over the Mexican government's financial support for its energy industries.

President Biden is set to have a one-on-one meeting with the country's president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, and is expected to discuss issues surrounding the North American partnership based on cooperation and shared interests rather than the intimidation and conflict that marked the Trump years.

This trip comes amid the ongoing migrant crisis at the southern border which the administration is actively trying to deal with.

In remarks before his meeting, Mr. Biden said that the United States and Mexico “have to continue to build and contribute to democratic institutions in the hemisphere.” Both countries, he said, are “at one of those inflection points.”

The Border Crisis

The crisis has been building for several years, but reached a breaking point in recent months, with the number of apprehensions at the border surpassing levels not seen in more than a decade.

The root causes of the crisis are complex and multifaceted, but poverty, violence, and political instability in Central American countries are considered to be major contributing factors.

The situation has put a strain on the US immigration system and sparked a heated political debate about how to address the crisis.

Humanitarian organizations have raised concerns about the welfare of migrants and the conditions in which they are being held, while others argue for stronger border security measures to deter illegal immigration.

Joe Biden, as the current President of the United States, has proposed a comprehensive immigration reform plan that addresses the root causes of the border crisis and provides a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants.

He has also announced plans to increase aid to Central American countries to address poverty and violence and to increase the number of refugees who can be resettled in the United States.

Additionally, the President has ordered to review of policies that were implemented under the previous administration, those that have led to a series of separations of families at the border and with an emphasis on the protection of human rights.

To address the immediate situation at the border, President Biden has also announced the appointment of a coordinator to lead the government's response and has ordered the Federal Emergency Management Agency to assist with the care and housing of migrants.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the border crisis is a complex and multifaceted issue that requires a comprehensive solution that addresses the root causes of migration and provides a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants.

The Biden administration has proposed a plan that addresses these issues, but the effectiveness of this plan remains to be seen. It is important to note that this is not a one-person solution but it requires a joint effort, with other countries and sectors to solve the situation at the border.

What are your opinion on the current border crisis and the proposed solutions?

If you like my content, you can signup for my free newsletter below.

    Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
    # Imigration# Politics# Joe Biden# Mexico# Border

    Comments / 14

    Published by

    Sharing the latest local stories related to the economy and more

    N/A
    50K followers

    More from Bryan Dijkhuizen

    Minnesota State

    Family Dollar Expands Presence in Minnesota With New Store at Highway 47

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: MessageMedia and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story

    USPS Suspends Mail Delivery on Monday (MLK Day)

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: The Hill and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    3 comments
    Yonkers, NY

    Chick-fil-A to Open New Location in Yonkers, New York

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Bronx News 12 and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    Clarksville, TN

    Chick-Fil-A on Madison Street in Clarksville Reopened

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: ClarksVilleNow and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story

    Chick-fil-A Closes Its Doors at Northeast Ohio Mall

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: The Cleveland.com and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    2 comments
    Rexburg, ID

    Denny's Set to Open New Location in Rexburg, Idaho - Grand Opening Date Announced

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Nation's Restaurant News and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    3 comments
    Kalispell, MT

    Kohl's Expands Presence in Montana with Upcoming Opening of New North Kalispell Store

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Daily Interlake and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    1 comments
    Vestal, NY

    Jo-Ann Fabrics Store Moving To Another Location

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: WNBF and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    Ohio State

    Discount Stores in Ohio are Overcharging Customers

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnlineand for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.

    Read full story
    Nevada State

    USPS Temporarily Closed a Facility in Nevada

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: USPS and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    9 comments
    Tennessee State

    USPS Blocks Blue Mailboxes in Some Tennessee Areas

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    14 comments
    California State

    USPS Reopens These 3 Postal Offices in California

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: USPS and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    California State

    USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in Parts of California

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: USPS and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    59 comments
    Alabama State

    USPS Temporarily Suspends a Facility in Alabama

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: USPS and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    15 comments

    Big Changes Coming for USPS This Month

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    20 comments
    Gahanna, OH

    Longstanding Local Hardware Store in Ohio is Permanently Closing

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: 614 Now and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    2 comments
    Los Angeles, CA

    Macy's is Closing a Location in Los Angeles (Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza)

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources used in this article are the following: ABC7 and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    12 comments
    Ithaca, NY

    Bed Bath & Beyond Permanently Closing in Ithaca, New York

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: IthacaVoice and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    California State

    Big Lots Closing 3 Stores in California

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BusinessInsider and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    23 comments

    Bed, Bath & Beyond Announces Another 62 Closures

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    8 comments

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy