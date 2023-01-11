President Biden Faces Pressure to Address Migrants Crisis at Southern Border During Mexico Visit

President Joe Biden has begun a two-day diplomatic trip to Mexico City as he faces growing political pressure to confront the surge of undocumented migrants at the southern border.

Photo by AP Photo/Fernando Llano

The President is seeking more cooperation from Mexico to stem the tide of people fleeing toward the United States and fighting drug trafficking. He is also working to resolve a dispute over the Mexican government's financial support for its energy industries.

President Biden is set to have a one-on-one meeting with the country's president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, and is expected to discuss issues surrounding the North American partnership based on cooperation and shared interests rather than the intimidation and conflict that marked the Trump years.

This trip comes amid the ongoing migrant crisis at the southern border which the administration is actively trying to deal with.

In remarks before his meeting, Mr. Biden said that the United States and Mexico “have to continue to build and contribute to democratic institutions in the hemisphere.” Both countries, he said, are “at one of those inflection points.”

The Border Crisis

The crisis has been building for several years, but reached a breaking point in recent months, with the number of apprehensions at the border surpassing levels not seen in more than a decade.

The root causes of the crisis are complex and multifaceted, but poverty, violence, and political instability in Central American countries are considered to be major contributing factors.

The situation has put a strain on the US immigration system and sparked a heated political debate about how to address the crisis.

Humanitarian organizations have raised concerns about the welfare of migrants and the conditions in which they are being held, while others argue for stronger border security measures to deter illegal immigration.

Joe Biden, as the current President of the United States, has proposed a comprehensive immigration reform plan that addresses the root causes of the border crisis and provides a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants.

He has also announced plans to increase aid to Central American countries to address poverty and violence and to increase the number of refugees who can be resettled in the United States.

Additionally, the President has ordered to review of policies that were implemented under the previous administration, those that have led to a series of separations of families at the border and with an emphasis on the protection of human rights.

To address the immediate situation at the border, President Biden has also announced the appointment of a coordinator to lead the government's response and has ordered the Federal Emergency Management Agency to assist with the care and housing of migrants.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the border crisis is a complex and multifaceted issue that requires a comprehensive solution that addresses the root causes of migration and provides a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants.

The Biden administration has proposed a plan that addresses these issues, but the effectiveness of this plan remains to be seen. It is important to note that this is not a one-person solution but it requires a joint effort, with other countries and sectors to solve the situation at the border.

What are your opinion on the current border crisis and the proposed solutions?

