Dollar General Opened a New Store Missouri

Note From The Author

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, the Dollar General Corporation is a network of a variety of shops that operates in the United States and has its headquarters in Goodlettsville, Tennessee.

Dollar General has been under fire for a while now for them overcharging customers in the state of Ohio. As of the 13th of November 2022 , there are 18,721 Dollar General retail stores spread across the United States.

Texas has 1,750 Dollar General retail stores, which accounts for about 9% of the total number of Dollar General retail stores in the United States. Texas has the most Dollar General locations in the United States.

Dollar General, 2023

According to the January 9 article "New Dollar General opens at Burlington Jct.’s ‘T'", Dollar General announces that its store located at 18958 US Highway 136, east of Burlington Jct. is now open for business.

From the article:

“At Dollar General, we believe the addition of each new store provides positive economic growth for the communities we proudly serve, and the addition of our new Burlington Jct. store highlights our commitment to deliver a pleasant shopping experience that includes great prices on quality products in a convenient location,” said Matthew Simonsen, Dollar General’s senior vice president of real estate and store development. “We look forward to welcoming customers to our new store and hope they will enjoy shopping at our new location.”

Conclusion

In conclusion, Dollar General continues to expand its presence in the community with the opening of its new store at 18958 US Highway 136, east of Burlington Jct.

This new location offers customers a wide range of products and convenience.

