Willard, MO

Dollar General Opens DG Market in Missouri

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, the Dollar General Corporation is a network of a variety of shops that operates in the United States and has its headquarters in Goodlettsville, Tennessee.

Dollar General has been under fire for a while now for them overcharging customers in the state of Ohio. As of the 13th of November 2022, there are 18,721 Dollar General retail stores spread across the United States.

Texas has 1,750 Dollar General retail stores, which accounts for about 9% of the total number of Dollar General retail stores in the United States. Texas has the most Dollar General locations in the United States.

Dollar General, 2023

According to the January 10 article "Dollar General opens DG Market with fresh produce in Willard, first in southwest Missouri", on Monday, a new DG Market store opened in Willard, marking the first store of its kind in southwest Missouri.

As stated in the article, the new DG Market store located at 797 Hughes Road in Willard will feature a selection of the "top 20 items typically sold in traditional grocery stores." providing the customers with key grocery items in one place.

Quote from the article:

"The new DG Market format aims to provide the Willard community with closer access to fresh and healthier foods," Dollar General Senior Vice President of Real Estate and Store Development Matthew Simonsen said in a news release.

Conclusion

In conclusion, a new DG Market store has opened in Willard, bringing a new shopping option for the residents of southwest Missouri. The store is located at 797 Hughes Road, and will offer a range of top-selling items typically found in traditional grocery stores.

This new addition to the community is expected to be a convenient and accessible option for residents to purchase the necessary grocery items.

Thank you for reading about the new DG Market store in Willard. We hope this information was helpful and informative. We are excited to see the impact it will have on the community and how it will benefit the residents of southwest Missouri.

