Dollar General Opened a New Store in Gaylord, Michigan

According to Wikipedia, the Dollar General Corporation is a network of a variety of shops that operates in the United States and has its headquarters in Goodlettsville, Tennessee.

Dollar General has been under fire for a while now for them overcharging customers in the state of Ohio. As of the 13th of November 2022 , there are 18,721 Dollar General retail stores spread across the United States.

Texas has 1,750 Dollar General retail stores, which accounts for about 9% of the total number of Dollar General retail stores in the United States. Texas has the most Dollar General locations in the United States.

According to the January 10 article "Dollar General expands to three stores in Gaylord", Dollar General opened a new store in the Michigan town back in November.

"At this time, our two additional Gaylord stores located at 940 S. Otsego Ave. and 504 N. Center Ave. plan to remain open," a company spokesman told the Herald Times.

Dollar General aims to provide employment opportunities in the Gaylord area as the store plans to hire around six to ten people.

