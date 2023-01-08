Kroger is Opening a New Location This Month

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Dayton Daily News and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia .

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, The Kroger Firm, sometimes known as simply Kroger, is an American retail company that runs supermarkets and multi-department shops throughout the United States, either directly or via its subsidiaries.

"The Kroger Company is the United States' largest supermarket operator by revenue and fifth-largest general retailer. The company is one of the largest American-owned private employers in the United States. Kroger is ranked #17 on the Fortune 500 rankings of the largest United States corporations by total revenue."

As of November 28th, 2022 , there are 1,348 Kroger retail stores across the United States. Texas has 212 Kroger retail stores, making up approximately 16% of the total number of Kroger retail stores in the United States. Texas is the state with the most Kroger locations in the United States.

Both Rodney McMullen, CEO of Kroger, and Vivek Sankaran, CEO of Albertsons, appeared in front of senators on the Competition Policy, Antitrust, and Consumer Rights subcommittee to defend their proposed merger.

According to the January 6 article "Kroger to open new local Marketplace location this month", Kroger is planning to replace an older storefront in Miamisburg.

The Kroger Marketplace, a 123,722-square-foot store, is scheduled to open at 7 a.m. on January 27th. The new store is expected to create 110 new jobs and will also retain 150 current employees who will be transferred to the new location, according to Miamisburg officials.

