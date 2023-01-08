Walmart Holds Auction in Pennsylvania After Store Closed

Note From The Author

According to Wikipedia, Walmart is an American global retail organization that runs a network of hypermarkets (sometimes called supercenters), cheap department stores, and grocery shops in the United States. In contrast to a significant number of other retailers, Walmart has not initiated any long-term, widespread store closings.

As of the 22nd of November in the year 2022 , there are 4,650 Walmart stores throughout the United States. Texas has 516 Walmart stores, making up around 11% of the total number of Walmart stores in the United States. Texas is the state with the most Walmart locations overall in the United States.

According to the January 4 article "Pennsylvania Walmart closes, then opens doors for public auction: 'A fun process'", a Walmart store in Pennsylvania closed last year.

Now they've been holding an auction in the former Walmart.

A former Walmart store in Pittsburgh held a one-day event to sell off its inventory, including warehouse shelving, refrigerated cases, and clothing racks. The event was intended to clear out the store.

"This is a fun process for local companies to be able to have access to assets that are otherwise too expensive or unattainable," Business Owner Grafe said.

