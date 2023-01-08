Sweeping Changes at Walmart Coming This Year

Note From The Author

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, Walmart is an American global retail organization that runs a network of hypermarkets (sometimes called supercenters), cheap department stores, and grocery shops in the United States. In contrast to a significant number of other retailers, Walmart has not initiated any long-term, widespread store closings.

As of the 22nd of November in the year 2022 , there are 4,650 Walmart stores throughout the United States.

Texas has 516 Walmart stores, making up around 11% of the total number of Walmart stores in the United States. Texas is the state with the most Walmart locations overall in the United States.

Walmart, 2023

According to the January 6 article "Walmart Is Making These Major Changes in 2023", Walmart is adding new products to their stores.

Approximately 50 different products can now be found at over 2,500 Walmart stores across the United States, as well as on the retailer's website.

From the article:

"Since the very beginning of Olive & June, I have always wanted to make beautiful nails possible for everyone," Sarah Gibson Tuttle, founder and CEO of Olive & June, said in the release. "Bringing our line of premium performance nail products to Walmart, brings us one step closer to making this dream come true. We couldn't be more excited for this new collaboration and to connect with the Walmart community."

The Bags Policy

We've all spoken about it: The Bags.

As of January 1, Walmart has officially prohibited the use of these bags in its Colorado stores.

"Beginning Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, Walmart stores in Colorado will no longer provide single-use plastic or paper bags at checkout or pickup. Delivery will shift to paper bags," Lauren Willis, global communications director for Walmart in the Western U.S., previously said in a statement to Best Life.

Conclusion

In conclusion, it is clear that Walmart is poised to make significant changes this year, with a focus on sustainability, technology, and the overall customer experience.

These changes have the potential to revolutionize the way that the retail giant does business, and it will be interesting to see how they are received by customers and the industry as a whole.

Thank you for reading about these exciting developments.

