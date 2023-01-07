New Dollar General Store Opens in New Jersey Town

Bryan Dijkhuizen
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06rbDg_0k5w5UW500
Photo byMike Kalasnik from Fort Mill, USA - Dollar General Market Clarksville, TNUploaded by AlbertHerrin

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: App and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, the Dollar General Corporation is a network of a variety of shops that operates in the United States and has its headquarters in Goodlettsville, Tennessee.

Dollar General has been under fire for a while now for them overcharging customers in the state of Ohio. As of the 13th of November 2022, there are 18,721 Dollar General retail stores spread across the United States.

Texas has 1,750 Dollar General retail stores, which accounts for about 9% of the total number of Dollar General retail stores in the United States. Texas has the most Dollar General locations in the United States.

Dollar General, 2023

According to the January 5 article "Dollar General opens store in northern Ocean County", Dollar General, a discounter chain, has recently opened a new store on East Mill Stream Road in the Cream Ridge section of the township.

The store, located at 308 E. Mill Stream Road, offers a variety of household essentials including food, cleaning supplies, paper products, over-the-counter medications, and baby items.

From the article:

”At Dollar General, we believe the addition of each new store provides positive economic growth for the communities we proudly serve, and the addition of our new Cream Ridge store highlights our commitment to deliver a pleasant shopping experience that includes great prices on quality products in a convenient location, ” said Matthew Simonsen, Dollar General’s senior vice president of real estate and store development, in a statement.

Conclusion

In conclusion, it is clear that Dollar General's new store on East Mill Stream Road offers a wide range of household essentials for customers in the Cream Ridge section of the township. With its convenient location and extensive selection of products, this store is sure to be a popular destination for local shoppers.

If you like my content, you can signup for my free newsletter below.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Dollar General# Shopping# Business# Retailer# New Jersey

Comments / 3

Published by

Sharing the latest local stories related to the economy and more

N/A
49K followers

More from Bryan Dijkhuizen

Colorado State

Popular Retailer is Closing 4 Stores in Colorado

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: 9 News and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
3 comments
Brookston, TX

Dollar General Opened a New Store in Tennessee

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: NewBugand for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.

Read full story
Bozeman, MT

Whole Foods Market is Opening 1st Store in Montana

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Winsight and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
4 comments

Sweeping Changes Coming for USPS This Month

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
California State

Bed Bath & Beyond is Shutting Down Several Locations in 2023

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
1 comments
Texas State

Walmart Implements Sweeping Changes To Fight Theft

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
1 comments
Lakewood, NY

Popular Clothing & Lifestyle Retailer is Closing a Location in New York

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Forsyth, IL

Popular Clothing & Lifestyle Retailer is Closing a Location in Illinois

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Saint Joseph, MO

Popular Clothing & Lifestyle Retailer is Closing a Location in Missouri

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story

Walmart Faces Backlash Over Alleged Privacy Violations Through Drone Deliveries

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Colorado State

Colorado Governor Halts Controversial Migrant Relocation Plan to New York City

In a surprising turn of events, Democratic Colorado Governor Jared Polis has decided to halt the controversial plan of relocating migrants to major Democratic cities such as New York City and Chicago.

Read full story
16 comments

President Biden Faces Pressure to Address Migrants Crisis at Southern Border During Mexico Visit

President Joe Biden has begun a two-day diplomatic trip to Mexico City as he faces growing political pressure to confront the surge of undocumented migrants at the southern border.

Read full story
9 comments
California State

California Congresswoman Announces Senate Campaign

Representative Katie Porter, a third-term California Democrat who has made a name for herself as a social media darling of liberal Democrats and as a protégée of Elizabeth Warren, has announced her campaign for the United States Senate.

Read full story
25 comments
Missouri State

Dollar General Opened a New Store Missouri

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: No Way Newsand for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.

Read full story
Willard, MO

Dollar General Opens DG Market in Missouri

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: News Leaderand for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.

Read full story
11 comments
Gaylord, MI

Dollar General Opened a New Store in Gaylord, Michigan

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: petoskeynewsand for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.

Read full story
2 comments
Miamisburg, OH

Kroger is Opening a New Location This Month

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Dayton Daily Newsand for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
1 comments
Pennsylvania State

Walmart Holds Auction in Pennsylvania After Store Closed

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Fox Business and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
39 comments

Walgreens Considering to Revert Security Policies

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
1 comments

Sweeping Changes at Walmart Coming This Year

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
13 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy