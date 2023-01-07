New Dollar General Store Opens in New Jersey Town

Note From The Author

According to Wikipedia, the Dollar General Corporation is a network of a variety of shops that operates in the United States and has its headquarters in Goodlettsville, Tennessee.

Dollar General has been under fire for a while now for them overcharging customers in the state of Ohio. As of the 13th of November 2022 , there are 18,721 Dollar General retail stores spread across the United States.

Texas has 1,750 Dollar General retail stores, which accounts for about 9% of the total number of Dollar General retail stores in the United States. Texas has the most Dollar General locations in the United States.

According to the January 5 article "Dollar General opens store in northern Ocean County", Dollar General, a discounter chain, has recently opened a new store on East Mill Stream Road in the Cream Ridge section of the township.

The store, located at 308 E. Mill Stream Road, offers a variety of household essentials including food, cleaning supplies, paper products, over-the-counter medications, and baby items.

”At Dollar General, we believe the addition of each new store provides positive economic growth for the communities we proudly serve, and the addition of our new Cream Ridge store highlights our commitment to deliver a pleasant shopping experience that includes great prices on quality products in a convenient location, ” said Matthew Simonsen, Dollar General’s senior vice president of real estate and store development, in a statement.

In conclusion, it is clear that Dollar General's new store on East Mill Stream Road offers a wide range of household essentials for customers in the Cream Ridge section of the township. With its convenient location and extensive selection of products, this store is sure to be a popular destination for local shoppers.

