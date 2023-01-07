Dollar General Could Open Another Location in Plum

Note From The Author

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, the Dollar General Corporation is a network of a variety of shops that operates in the United States and has its headquarters in Goodlettsville, Tennessee.

Dollar General has been under fire for a while now for them overcharging customers in the state of Ohio. As of the 13th of November 2022 , there are 18,721 Dollar General retail stores spread across the United States.

Texas has 1,750 Dollar General retail stores, which accounts for about 9% of the total number of Dollar General retail stores in the United States. Texas has the most Dollar General locations in the United States.

According to the January 6 article "Another Dollar General store could be on the way in Plum", Dollar General is considering the possibility of opening a third store in Plum.

The proposed store location for Dollar General in Plum would be on a vacant lot along Saltsburg Road at the intersection with Clements Road.

Sarah James Myatt, the architecture and engineering manager for Dollar General, has written a letter to the Zoning Hearing Board stating that the proposed store in Plum will have 35 parking spaces, which will be sufficient to accommodate customers based on the company's stores typically experiencing 15 to 20 transactions per hour on average.

“This standard has also been sufficient for traffic generated at the peak of Christmas season levels,”

