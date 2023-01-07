Popular Retailer Under Fire For Broken Products

Note From The Author

According to Wikipedia, Lowe's Companies , Inc., which is more commonly referred to simply as Lowe's, is a retail firm based in the United States that specializes in home improvement.

The corporation runs a retail store chain throughout the United States and Canada from its headquarters in Mooresville, North Carolina. Lowe's is the second-biggest hardware chain in the United States, after its chief competitor, The Home Depot, and ahead of Menards. Previously, Lowe's was the largest hardware chain in the United States; however.

According to the January 4 article "Lowe's Is Under Fire From Shoppers Who Say They're Owed Refunds for Faulty Products", an elderly couple in Sparta, Michigan named John and Carol Gee recently spoke with local ABC affiliate WZZM about the issues they have encountered while trying to order a sliding door from Lowe's.

According to the news outlet, the couple placed their order on December 13, 2021, but the door did not arrive until six months later and was damaged upon delivery. John Gee told WZZM that the door was inspected by the person who came to install it, and it was found to be damaged in five different spots.

The door was then returned to Lowe's and marked as damaged.

