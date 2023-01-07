Popular Retailer Under Fire For Broken Products

Bryan Dijkhuizen
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U34sh_0k5uiie300
Photo byCoolcaesar, CC BY-SA 3.0,

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, Lowe's Companies, Inc., which is more commonly referred to simply as Lowe's, is a retail firm based in the United States that specializes in home improvement.

The corporation runs a retail store chain throughout the United States and Canada from its headquarters in Mooresville, North Carolina. Lowe's is the second-biggest hardware chain in the United States, after its chief competitor, The Home Depot, and ahead of Menards. Previously, Lowe's was the largest hardware chain in the United States; however.

Lowe's, 2023

According to the January 4 article "Lowe's Is Under Fire From Shoppers Who Say They're Owed Refunds for Faulty Products", an elderly couple in Sparta, Michigan named John and Carol Gee recently spoke with local ABC affiliate WZZM about the issues they have encountered while trying to order a sliding door from Lowe's.

The Gees, a couple in their 70s from Sparta, Michigan, recently shared with local ABC affiliate WZZM their difficulties in ordering a sliding door from Lowe's.

According to the news outlet, the couple placed their order on December 13, 2021, but the door did not arrive until six months later and was damaged upon delivery. John Gee told WZZM that the door was inspected by the person who came to install it, and it was found to be damaged in five different spots.

The door was then returned to Lowe's and marked as damaged.

