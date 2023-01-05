Ross Dress For Less is Opening New Stores in 2023

Bryan Dijkhuizen
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MeCRx_0k4YxHcq00
Photo byMiosotis Jade - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0,

Note From The Author

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included.

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, Ross Dress for Less is a network of discount department shops that operates in the United States and has its headquarters in Dublin, California. It is the most successful off-price retail establishment in the United States.

As of the 14th of November 2022, there are a total of 1,697 Ross Stores located across the United States. California is the state in the United States that has the most Ross Stores, with a total of 336 locations; this accounts for approximately 20% of the total number of Ross Stores in the United States.

Ross Dress for Less, 2023

According to the January 3 article "Popular Discount Stores, Including Marshalls, Are Closing Starting Jan. 14", Ross is planning to open 99 new stores.

From the article:

According to a press release, these openings added to the "company's store growth plans for fiscal 2022," completing a total yearly addition of 99 new stores. And it seems Ross Stores, Inc., is planning to open even more locations in the future, with a goal that includes nearly a thousand additional Ross Stores alone.
"This fall, we opened our 2,000th store and continued to expand Ross and Dd's footprints across our existing markets as well as in our newer states. In addition to openings in California, Florida, and Texas, Ross strengthened its presence in Ohio while Dd's bolstered its store base in Illinois," Gregg McGillis, Ross' group executive vice president for property development, said in a statement. "Looking ahead, we remain confident in our expansion plans and continue to see plenty of opportunity to grow to at least 2,900 Ross Dress for Less and 700 Dd's Discounts locations over time."

