Augusta, GA

Kroger Announces New Store in Augusta, Georgia

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, The Kroger Firm, sometimes known as simply Kroger, is an American retail company that runs supermarkets and multi-department shops throughout the United States, either directly or via its subsidiaries.

"The Kroger Company is the United States' largest supermarket operator by revenue and fifth-largest general retailer. The company is one of the largest American-owned private employers in the United States. Kroger is ranked #17 on the Fortune 500 rankings of the largest United States corporations by total revenue."

As of November 28th, 2022, there are 1,348 Kroger retail stores across the United States. Texas has 212 Kroger retail stores, making up approximately 16% of the total number of Kroger retail stores in the United States. Texas is the state with the most Kroger locations in the United States.

Both Rodney McMullen, CEO of Kroger, and Vivek Sankaran, CEO of Albertsons, appeared in front of senators on the Competition Policy, Antitrust, and Consumer Rights subcommittee to defend their proposed merger.

Kroger, 2023

According to the January 4 article "Kroger to break ground on new supermarket in Augusta", on Monday, Kroger will begin construction on the new Eisenhower Crossing Kroger Marketplace, which is scheduled to open in the spring of 2024.

This state-of-the-art facility will offer a wide range of products and services, including groceries, home goods, and a pharmacy.

The Eisenhower Crossing Kroger Marketplace will be a large, modern facility with 124,000 square feet of space. In addition to the store itself, there will also be an adjacent fuel center.

The store will offer a wide variety of products and services, including groceries, home goods, and a pharmacy.

