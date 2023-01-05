New Dollar General Store Opened in Pennsylvania

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: State College and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia .

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, the Dollar General Corporation is a network of a variety of shops that operates in the United States and has its headquarters in Goodlettsville, Tennessee.

Dollar General has been under fire for a while now for them overcharging customers in the state of Ohio. As of the 13th of November 2022 , there are 18,721 Dollar General retail stores spread across the United States.

Texas has 1,750 Dollar General retail stores, which accounts for about 9% of the total number of Dollar General retail stores in the United States. Texas has the most Dollar General locations in the United States.

Dollar General, 2023

According to the January 3 article "Dollar General Opens in Ferguson Township", the newest Dollar General store in Centre County is now open at 3283 W. College Ave. in Ferguson Township, State College.

The store is open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

Quote from the article:

“At Dollar General, we believe the addition of each new store provides positive economic growth for the communities we proudly serve, and the addition of our new State College store highlights our commitment to deliver a pleasant shopping experience that includes great prices on quality products in a convenient location,” Matthew Simonsen, the company’s senior vice president of real estate and store development, said in the release. “We look forward to welcoming customers to our new store and hope they will enjoy shopping at our new location.”

If you like my content, you can signup for my free newsletter below.