Philadelphia, PA

Marshalls is Closing a Location in Philadelphia This Month

Bryan Dijkhuizen
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09CaUf_0k2sOZrX00
Photo byMiosotis Jade - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0,

According to Wikipedia, TJX Companies are the proprietors of the Marshalls discount department store chain in the United States.

Marshalls has over a thousand locations in the United States, including bigger stores known as Marshalls Mega Stores, which are spread over 42 states and Puerto Rico.

Additionally, Marshalls operates 61 stores in Canada. Marshalls made their first foray into the Canadian market in March of 2011.

Marshalls, 2023

According to the January 3 article "Popular Discount Stores, Including Marshalls, Are Closing Starting Jan. 14", Marshalls will be closing a location in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania in the near future.

In this article published by BestLifeOnline, it becomes clear that this location will close on January 14th.

"We are always assessing and reviewing our real estate strategies, and our decision to close this store reflects that thinking," Mastrangelo said. "We are grateful for the loyalty of our Philadelphia customers and invite them to visit our nearby stores to continue to find great values, including the Marshalls on South Swanson Street and the T.J. Maxx on Market Street."

Conclusion

