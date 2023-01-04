Walmart Receives Backlash Again for Overcharging Customers

Bryan Dijkhuizen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YEhY2_0k2s9KVW00
Photo byMewMeowth - Own work, CC0

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, Walmart is an American global retail organization that runs a network of hypermarkets (sometimes called supercenters), cheap department stores, and grocery shops in the United States. In contrast to a significant number of other retailers, Walmart has not initiated any long-term, widespread store closings.

As of the 22nd of November in the year 2022, there are 4,650 Walmart stores throughout the United States.

Texas has 516 Walmart stores, making up around 11% of the total number of Walmart stores in the United States. Texas is the state with the most Walmart locations overall in the United States.

Walmart, 2023

According to the January 3 article "Walmart Is Under Fire for Allegedly Double-Charging Customers Again", Customers in Topeka, Kansas have reported being double-taxed on food items that they purchased.

It is unclear at this time what the cause of the double taxation is or how widespread the issue is.

The story from a customer in the article:

"When we left the store, we were kind of surprised at how much it seemed like it was and we kind of bantered stuff back and forth trying to figure it out," Jim said. "And when we got home and started doing the math, they ended up charging us double tax on all the food is what it boils down to in the end."

