USPS Temporarily Closing Stanton, North Dakota Facility

According to Wikipedia, the United States Postal Service (USPS), also known as the Post Office, U.S. Mail, or Postal Service, is an independent agency of the executive branch of the federal government of the United States that is responsible for providing postal service in the United States, including its insular areas and the states that are associated with it.

Other names for the USPS include the Post Office, U.S. Mail, and Postal Service. It is one of the few governmental agencies that the Constitution of the United States of America gives express permission to operate.

As of the year 2021, the United States Postal Service (USPS) has a total workforce of 516,636 career workers and 136,531 non-career employees.

According to the January 3 article "USPS Is Suspending Services Here, Starting Friday", as of January 6th, the Stanton Post Office in North Dakota will be temporarily closed and all retail operations will be suspended, according to an announcement made by the USPS Service Alerts tool on December 30th.

"Retail hours are Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.," the Postal Service said in reference to the Hazen facility. "Customers are reminded to bring proper photo identification for mail and package pickups."

The USPS announced that the Stanton Post Office in North Dakota will be temporarily closed starting January 6th due to water damage and asbestos abatement. All retail operations at the facility will be suspended as a result.

