Jacksonville, TX

Office Depot is Closing a Store in Jacksonville

Bryan Dijkhuizen
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pYUoI_0k1vr5K100
Photo byLizsummers at English Wikipedia, CC BY 3.0

Introduction

Office Depot is closing its store located in the Crossroads Square shopping center in Southwest Jacksonville. It has been announced that an indoor children's playground, Kids Empire, will be taking over the space.

The Crossroads Square shopping center is located at 8102 Blanding Blvd., north of Interstate 295.

As of December 21, 2022, there are 980 Office Depot locations in the United States. Texas is the state with the most Office Depot locations, with 144 stores, representing approximately 15% of the total number of Office Depot locations in the country.

Office Depot, 2023

According to the January 3rd article "Office Depot closing at Crossroads Square; Kids Empire is moving in", it has been announced that Office Depot will be closing its store at the Crossroads Square shopping center in Southwest Jacksonville.

It is expected that an indoor children's playground called Kids Empire will be taking over part of the space.

From the article:

“Entire Store up to 50% off” and “Nothing Held Back” signs are outside and inside the store.

Conclusion

Thank you for reading about the closure of the Office Depot store at the Crossroads Square shopping center in Southwest Jacksonville and the plans for an indoor children's playground to take over part of the space. I hope this information was helpful.

Thank you again for reading.

