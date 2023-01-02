Former Ollie's Employees Warn Customers for "Disorganized Stores" and "Issues With Barcodes"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34dz0z_0k0QDVjS00
Photo byBy JJBers from Willimantic, Connecticut, USA - Ollie&#039;s Bargin Outlet (Woonsocket, Rhode Island)

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, Ollie's Bargain Outlet is a chain of discount retailers in the United States, founded in 1982 in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania by Morton Bernstein, Mark L. Butler, Harry Coverman, and Oliver E. Rosenberg.

As of July 2022, the company operates 449 stores in 29 states. Ollie's sells a range of discounted products, including household items, clothing, pet supplies, pantry staples, and seasonal items.

Most of these products are unsold or overstocked merchandise that Ollie's purchases in bulk from other retailers and sells at reduced prices.

Ollie's, 2023

It is common for discount chains to sometimes have disorganized stores, and Ollie's Bargain Outlet may be no exception.

One possible reason for this is that new inventory is not always added to the store in an orderly manner, and the stores may not have enough staff to properly restock and organize the products. This can lead to a cluttered and chaotic shopping experience for customers.

According to the January 1st article "5 Warnings to Shoppers From Ex-Ollie's Bargain Outlet Employees", it seems that barcode not scanning is a frequent problem at Ollie's Bargain Outlet.

"They need ways to cut down on tagging things and have items scan," wrote a freight flow supervisor on GlassDoor. A sales supervisor cited a con of working at Ollie's as: "Failure to update computer system that allows items to be scanned at checkouts, this would eliminate wasted man hours spent ticketing."

