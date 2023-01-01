US Department of Labor Fines 11 Crumbl Cookies Franchisees Nearly $58,000 for Violating Child Labor Laws

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: RestaurantBusiness and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Introduction

The US Department of Labor (DOL) has announced that it is fining 11 Crumbl Cookies franchisees a total of nearly $58,000 for allegedly violating child labor laws.

According to the DOL, an investigation found that the operators had allowed minors to work longer hours than regulations permit and had allowed them to perform duties that are prohibited by child safety rules, such as using certain types of equipment.

The alleged violations involved 46 minors in total, some as young as 14, who worked in units across six states. Crumbl Cookies, which has about 600 cookie shops in 47 states, has apologized for the violations and stated that it is taking steps to ensure compliance with the law at all of its franchisees.

Crumbl Cookies, 2023

The alleged violations involved 46 minors in total, some as young as 14, who worked in units across six states.

Crumbl Cookies has issued a statement apologizing for the violations and stating that it is taking steps to ensure compliance with the law at all of its franchisees.

"We were deeply disappointed to learn that a small number of our franchised locations were found to be in violation of these laws," the statement read. "We are actively working to understand what has occurred at these specific store locations and will take appropriate action to ensure that all of our franchisees are fully compliant with the law."

Conclusion

In conclusion, the US Department of Labor has fined 11 Crumbl Cookies franchisees a total of nearly $58,000 for allegedly violating child labor laws.

The operators were found to have allowed minors to work longer hours than regulations permit and to perform duties that are prohibited by child safety rules. Crumbl Cookies has apologized for the violations and stated that it is taking steps to ensure compliance with the law at all of its franchisees. This is not the first time that restaurants have been fined for alleged violations of child-labor laws, with the DOL announcing a spate of such fines in recent days.

Thank you for reading about the fines levied against Crumbl Cookies and other restaurants for alleged violations of child-labor laws. We hope that this information has been helpful and informative. Thank you for your attention.

