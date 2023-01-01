Fogo de Chao Reports Strong Financial Performance in Updated Federal Filing Documents

Bryan Dijkhuizen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09Dft2_0k0JEVhe00
Photo byKaysha/Unsplash

Introduction

Brazilian steakhouse chain Fogo de Chao has reported impressive financial results in its updated federal filing documents for the 12 months ending in Q3 2022.

The Plano, Texas-based chain saw a 43% increase in total revenue, reaching $517 million, and a 12.3% increase in traffic, marking the seventh consecutive year of transaction growth.

In addition, same-store sales rose 16.4% and the chain opened six new corporate restaurants and one international franchised location, with four more scheduled to open in Q4.

With average unit volumes entering double digits, Fogo de Chao is in a strong position among full-service chains and is considering plans to return to the stock market.

Fogo de Chao, which was founded in Brazil in 1979 and brought to the United States in 1997, is known for its churrasco-style grilled and seasoned meats, which are cooked on skewers and carved at the table by chefs known as gauchos.

Customers can try up to 16 different types of meat in an all-you-can-eat format for a fixed price starting at $54.95. The company recently revamped its bar menu to appeal to customers looking for lighter fare.

Fogo de Chao, 2023

Fogo de Chao's average unit volumes have also expanded to $10.1 million, up from $7.9 million the previous year. This places the chain in rare air among full-service chains, with only two casual-dining brands, Carmine's and The Cheesecake Factory, having average unit volumes higher than $10 million in 2021.

Despite a slight decrease from 2021, Fogo de Chao's profits remained near or above 2019 figures. The company's operating margin was 10.6%, down from 11.2%, and its restaurant-contribution margin was 26.7%, down from 28.8%.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Fogo de Chao has reported strong financial results in its updated federal filing documents, with significant increases in total revenue, traffic, and same-store sales.

The chain has also opened new locations, which have reportedly been performing beyond expectations. With average unit volumes entering double digits, Fogo de Chao is in a strong position among full-service chains and is considering plans to return to the stock market.

