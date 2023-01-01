Sweeping Changes at Walmart Implemented Today

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: The Sun and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia .

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, Walmart is an American global retail organization that runs a network of hypermarkets (sometimes called supercenters), cheap department stores, and grocery shops in the United States. In contrast to a significant number of other retailers, Walmart has not initiated any long-term, widespread store closings.

As of the 22nd of November in the year 2022 , there are 4,650 Walmart stores throughout the United States. Texas has 516 Walmart stores, making up around 11% of the total number of Walmart stores in the United States. Texas is the state with the most Walmart locations overall in the United States.

Walmart, 2023

Today, a major change will be implemented at 187 Walmart stores across the United States that will permanently alter how Americans shop.

In an effort to become a more sustainable company, Walmart has banned single-use paper and plastic bags and will no longer offer them as options for shoppers.

Starting on January 1 in Colorado and January 18 in New York, customers will be required to bring their own bags or purchase them at the store for prices ranging from 77 cents to $3.98. In Colorado, a state tax of 10 cents per paper or a plastic bag will be imposed on shoppers at most stores starting in 2023. Walmart has 88 stores in Colorado and 99 stores in New York.

