Governor Abbott Announces Investigations of Gas Distributor

Bryan Dijkhuizen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gGZEZ_0k0B0jiF00
Photo byMichael Bauer/Odessa American via AP

On Wednesday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott requested that state officials conduct an investigation into Atmos Energy Corp., a natural gas distributor, following the company's request for its Texas customers to limit their use of natural gas during the recent winter freeze.

Abbott sent letters to the Texas Attorney General and the Chair of the Texas Railroad Commission.

“Atmos’ conduct is unacceptable, and concrete action must be taken by the RRC to ensure it is not repeated the next time that winter weather engulfs our state,” the letter to the Railroad Commission reads.
“Substantial evidence supports the conclusion that Atmos Energy either was unprepared for the winter weather system, failed to perform for its customers as promised, or both,” the letter to the Attorney General reads.
An Atmos spokesperson said the company “fell short for some of our customers who experienced interruptions in their natural gas service. That is not acceptable. And though we worked to restore service as quickly and safely as possible, we apologize for that disruption.”

The spokesperson stated that Atmos will collaborate with regulators and important parties involved to resolve the issues that arose. The Texas Railroad Commission announced that it has begun an investigation into the matter.

In conclusion, Governor Abbott has announced that investigations will be conducted into the actions of the gas distributor, Atmos Energy Corp., following the company's request for its Texas customers to reduce their natural gas usage during the recent winter freeze.

The Texas Attorney General and Chair of the Texas Railroad Commission will be involved in these investigations. The outcome of these investigations will provide insight into any potential wrongdoing and inform any necessary actions to be taken in the future.

If you like my content, you can signup for my free newsletter below.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Politics# Texas# Railroad# Gas# Energy

Comments / 59

Published by

Sharing the latest local stories related to the economy and more

N/A
48235 followers

More from Bryan Dijkhuizen

Nebraska State

USPS is Closing Offices in Several States

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Nevada, OH

Bed Bath & Beyond is Closing 150 Locations in 2023

Photo byRaysonho @ Open Grid Scheduler / Grid Engine - Own work, CC0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TheSun and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

Marshalls is Closing a Location in Philadelphia This Month

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
1 comments
Texas State

Walmart Receives Backlash Again for Overcharging Customers

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
3 comments
Stanton, ND

USPS Temporarily Closing Stanton, North Dakota Facility

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Jacksonville, TX

Office Depot is Closing a Store in Jacksonville

Photo byLizsummers at English Wikipedia, CC BY 3.0. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Jax Daily Record and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story

Former Ollie's Employees Warn Customers for "Disorganized Stores" and "Issues With Barcodes"

Photo byBy JJBers from Willimantic, Connecticut, USA - Ollie's Bargin Outlet (Woonsocket, Rhode Island) The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
40 comments

US Department of Labor Fines 11 Crumbl Cookies Franchisees Nearly $58,000 for Violating Child Labor Laws

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: RestaurantBusiness and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
20 comments

Fogo de Chao Reports Strong Financial Performance in Updated Federal Filing Documents

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: RestaurantBusiness and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
1 comments
Iowa County, WI

Iowa County Without USPS Service for More Than a Week

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Who13 and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Colorado State

Sweeping Changes at Walmart Implemented Today

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: The Sun and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
195 comments

Woman pretends to be her dead twin sister after her grandparents didn't know she died

In a shocking and unusual turn of events, a woman has been pretending to be her deceased twin sister in order to deceive her grandparents. Annie Niu, shocked the world with this video she posted on TikTok.

Read full story
1 comments
Florida State

Governor DeSantis Announces Drag Show Investigation

The Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR) announced on December 28 that it is conducting an investigation into a holiday-themed drag show that took place in South Florida.

Read full story
338 comments
Kingsport, TN

USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in Kingsport, Tennessee After "Sprinkler Water Main Break"

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
1 comments
Birmingham, AL

5 Best Burger Places in Birmingham, AL

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
4 comments
Alabama State

5 Best Bars in Alabama (2022)

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
3 comments
New York City, NY

5 Best Bars in New York City (2022)

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Butler County, OH

3 Dollar Stores are Fined for Overcharging Customers

Photo byBy Michael Rivera - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
85 comments
Texas State

Walmart Receiving Backlash for Sweeping New Bag Policy

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Yahoo and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
211 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy