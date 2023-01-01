Governor Abbott Announces Investigations of Gas Distributor

Photo by Michael Bauer/Odessa American via AP

On Wednesday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott requested that state officials conduct an investigation into Atmos Energy Corp., a natural gas distributor, following the company's request for its Texas customers to limit their use of natural gas during the recent winter freeze.

Abbott sent letters to the Texas Attorney General and the Chair of the Texas Railroad Commission.

“Atmos’ conduct is unacceptable, and concrete action must be taken by the RRC to ensure it is not repeated the next time that winter weather engulfs our state,” the letter to the Railroad Commission reads.

“Substantial evidence supports the conclusion that Atmos Energy either was unprepared for the winter weather system, failed to perform for its customers as promised, or both,” the letter to the Attorney General reads.

An Atmos spokesperson said the company “fell short for some of our customers who experienced interruptions in their natural gas service. That is not acceptable. And though we worked to restore service as quickly and safely as possible, we apologize for that disruption.”

The spokesperson stated that Atmos will collaborate with regulators and important parties involved to resolve the issues that arose. The Texas Railroad Commission announced that it has begun an investigation into the matter.

