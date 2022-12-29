Police Warns Kroger Customers in Ohio

Note From The Author

According to Wikipedia, The Kroger Firm, sometimes known as simply Kroger, is an American retail company that runs supermarkets and multi-department shops throughout the United States, either directly or via its subsidiaries.

"The Kroger Company is the United States' largest supermarket operator by revenue and fifth-largest general retailer. The company is one of the largest American-owned private employers in the United States. Kroger is ranked #17 on the Fortune 500 rankings of the largest United States corporations by total revenue."

As of November 28th, 2022 , there are 1,348 Kroger retail stores across the United States. Texas has 212 Kroger retail stores, making up approximately 16% of the total number of Kroger retail stores in the United States. Texas is the state with the most Kroger locations in the United States.

Both Rodney McMullen, CEO of Kroger, and Vivek Sankaran, CEO of Albertsons, appeared in front of senators on the Competition Policy, Antitrust, and Consumer Rights subcommittee to defend their proposed merger.

According to the December 27 article "Police Are Now Asking Certain Kroger Shoppers to Check "For Fraudulent Charges", recently, some customers of Kroger have reported that they were subjected to fraudulent charges.

On the 22nd of December, the Moraine Police Department in Moraine, Ohio, issued a fraud notice and issued a warning through Facebook about the instances.

From the article:

"The complaints alleged fraudulent charges in the range of hundreds of dollars had been charged to their debit and or credit account," the Moraine Police Department wrote.

To this point, the Moraine Police Department has only received complaints pertaining to a single Kroger location in the city of Moraine. The authorities have said, however, that this particular area is not the only one of concern.

As a result, officers are sending a mass warning to residents in the area. "The Moraine Police Department is asking anyone in southern Montgomery County who has used Kroger's online ordering and delivery service or who placed a Kroger delivery through Instacart in the last two weeks to check their bank or credit card statements for fraudulent charges," the department wrote on Facebook. "If you incurred fraudulent charges from the Moraine Kroger, please call us."

