Moraine, OH

Police Warns Kroger Customers in Ohio

Bryan Dijkhuizen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NviSl_0jwmagBs00
Photo byJonesdr77 at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0,

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnlineand for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, The Kroger Firm, sometimes known as simply Kroger, is an American retail company that runs supermarkets and multi-department shops throughout the United States, either directly or via its subsidiaries.

"The Kroger Company is the United States' largest supermarket operator by revenue and fifth-largest general retailer. The company is one of the largest American-owned private employers in the United States. Kroger is ranked #17 on the Fortune 500 rankings of the largest United States corporations by total revenue."

As of November 28th, 2022, there are 1,348 Kroger retail stores across the United States. Texas has 212 Kroger retail stores, making up approximately 16% of the total number of Kroger retail stores in the United States. Texas is the state with the most Kroger locations in the United States.

Both Rodney McMullen, CEO of Kroger, and Vivek Sankaran, CEO of Albertsons, appeared in front of senators on the Competition Policy, Antitrust, and Consumer Rights subcommittee to defend their proposed merger.

Kroger, 2022

According to the December 27 article "Police Are Now Asking Certain Kroger Shoppers to Check "For Fraudulent Charges", recently, some customers of Kroger have reported that they were subjected to fraudulent charges.

On the 22nd of December, the Moraine Police Department in Moraine, Ohio, issued a fraud notice and issued a warning through Facebook about the instances.

From the article:

"The complaints alleged fraudulent charges in the range of hundreds of dollars had been charged to their debit and or credit account," the Moraine Police Department wrote.

To this point, the Moraine Police Department has only received complaints pertaining to a single Kroger location in the city of Moraine. The authorities have said, however, that this particular area is not the only one of concern.

As a result, officers are sending a mass warning to residents in the area. "The Moraine Police Department is asking anyone in southern Montgomery County who has used Kroger's online ordering and delivery service or who placed a Kroger delivery through Instacart in the last two weeks to check their bank or credit card statements for fraudulent charges," the department wrote on Facebook. "If you incurred fraudulent charges from the Moraine Kroger, please call us."

If you like my content, you can signup for my free newsletter below.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Kroger# Business# Shopping# Police# Retailer

Comments / 19

Published by

Sharing the latest local stories related to the economy and more

N/A
47620 followers

More from Bryan Dijkhuizen

US Department of Labor Fines 11 Crumbl Cookies Franchisees Nearly $58,000 for Violating Child Labor Laws

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: RestaurantBusiness and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
8 comments

Fogo de Chao Reports Strong Financial Performance in Updated Federal Filing Documents

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: RestaurantBusiness and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
1 comments
Iowa County, WI

Iowa County Without USPS Service for More Than a Week

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Who13 and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Colorado State

Sweeping Changes at Walmart Implemented Today

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: The Sun and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
101 comments
Texas State

Governor Abbott Announces Investigations of Gas Distributor

On Wednesday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott requested that state officials conduct an investigation into Atmos Energy Corp., a natural gas distributor, following the company's request for its Texas customers to limit their use of natural gas during the recent winter freeze.

Read full story
37 comments

Woman pretends to be her dead twin sister after her grandparents didn't know she died

In a shocking and unusual turn of events, a woman has been pretending to be her deceased twin sister in order to deceive her grandparents. Annie Niu, shocked the world with this video she posted on TikTok.

Read full story
1 comments
Florida State

Governor DeSantis Announces Drag Show Investigation

The Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR) announced on December 28 that it is conducting an investigation into a holiday-themed drag show that took place in South Florida.

Read full story
309 comments
Kingsport, TN

USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in Kingsport, Tennessee After "Sprinkler Water Main Break"

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
1 comments
Birmingham, AL

5 Best Burger Places in Birmingham, AL

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
2 comments
Alabama State

5 Best Bars in Alabama (2022)

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
3 comments
New York City, NY

5 Best Bars in New York City (2022)

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Butler County, OH

3 Dollar Stores are Fined for Overcharging Customers

Photo byBy Michael Rivera - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
77 comments
Texas State

Walmart Receiving Backlash for Sweeping New Bag Policy

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Yahoo and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
199 comments

Ames Department Stores is Planning to Open New Locations in 2023

Photo byBluemarvel at en.wikipedia - Own workTransferred from en.wikipedia, Public Domain,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: CBS News and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
3 comments

Sears is Closing All Hometown Stores Immediately

Photo byHurricaneGeek2002 - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
6 comments
Miami, FL

5 Best Cocktail Bars in Miami

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
1 comments
Dallas, TX

5 Best Taco Places in Dallas

Photo byImage by Unsplash+ | In collaboration with Getty Images on UnsplashonUnsplash. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
2 comments
Albuquerque, NM

5 Best Taco Places in Albuquerque

Photo byImage by Unsplash+ | In collaboration with Getty ImagesonUnsplash. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
8 comments
Philadelphia, PA

5 Best Pizza Places in Philadelphia

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy