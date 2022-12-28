Popular Diner in Cincinnati is Temporarily Closing

Photo by /Unsplash

Note From The Author

Introduction

On Monday afternoon, a pipe burst in Hathaway's Diner, a restaurant located in the Carew Tower in Downtown Cincinnati. The burst caused the ceiling to cave in and caused the restaurant to flood. The restaurant has suffered major water damage and will likely be closed for much of the week.

The owners will be in on Tuesday to assess the damage and determine what it will take to get the restaurant back up and running.

This incident comes at a particularly busy time of year for the restaurant, and the owners are concerned about the impact it will have on their business.

Despite the challenges, the owners remain determined to keep the restaurant open, as it has been in operation for 66 years.

Hathaway’s Diner, 2022

According to the December 26 article "Popular downtown restaurant to close for days after pipes burst": “The diner itself has gained a larger-than-life reputation by feeding generations of locals, from solo diners to curious foodies to longtime regulars, as well as a long list of famous folks, including Elvis Presley and President Eisenhower,” the Food Network piece reads.

