Walmart Under Fire After 2021 Report

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia .

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, Walmart is an American global retail organization that runs a network of hypermarkets (sometimes called supercenters), cheap department stores, and grocery shops in the United States. In contrast to a significant number of other retailers, Walmart has not initiated any long-term, widespread store closings.

As of the 22nd of November in the year 2022 , there are 4,650 Walmart stores throughout the United States. Texas has 516 Walmart stores, making up around 11% of the total number of Walmart stores in the United States. Texas is the state with the most Walmart locations overall in the United States.

Walmart, 2022

According to the December 22 article "Walmart Is Under Fire After a Report Alleged High Levels of Arsenic and Lead in Its Spices", in a class action complaint filed against Walmart on June 24 in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, plaintiffs Susan Gagetta and Tracie Gomez allege that some Great Value herbs and spices include heavy metals including lead, arsenic, and cadmium.

From the article:

"Heavy Metals in foods pose a serious safety risk to consumers because they can cause cancer and serious and often irreversible damage to brain development as well as other serious health problems," the suit says.

