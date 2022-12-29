Staten Island, NY

A Longstanding Bed Bath & Beyond Location is Closing

Bryan Dijkhuizen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09zCN5_0jvQ7Eb300
Photo byRaysonho @ Open Grid Scheduler / Grid Engine - Own work, CC0

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Silive and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. is an American retail business that specializes in selling home goods to consumers. The retail franchise has a significant presence in the economies of the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico.

The year 1971 marked the beginning of Bed Bath & Beyond. Both the Fortune 500 and the Forbes Global 2000 include it as one of their top 2000 companies.

The convenience of a one-stop store makes it simple to equip your kitchen, renovate your bathroom, completely outfit a dorm room, and get new linens and bedding for your bed. And in spite of the fact that the retail establishment may not be doing as well financially as it once did, people continue to shop there because of the extensive inventory, competitive pricing, and coupons that are always available.

Bed Bath & Beyond, 2022

According to the December 15 article "Staten Island’s last remaining Bed Bath & Beyond to close for good", unfortunately for New Springville residents, the Bed Bath & Beyond store on Main Street is closing.

From the article:

“As part of our previously announced closing of approximately 150 underperforming stores in support of our current optimization strategy, Bed Bath & Beyond has decided to close the Staten Island, N.Y., location in the coming months,” a spokesperson for the company said when questioned about the store’s slashed prices. “While the decision to close a store is always a difficult one, Bed Bath & Beyond looks forward to serving area customers at nearby stores in Elizabeth, N.J., Iselin, N.J., or Brooklyn, N.Y., as well as online at bedbathandbeyond.com.”

