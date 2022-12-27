Dollar General Manager Under Fire After Allegedly Stealing

Note From The Author

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, the Dollar General Corporation is a network of a variety of shops that operates in the United States and has its headquarters in Goodlettsville, Tennessee.

Dollar General has been under fire for a while now for them overcharging customers in the state of Ohio. As of the 13th of November 2022 , there are 18,721 Dollar General retail stores spread across the United States.

Texas has 1,750 Dollar General retail stores, which accounts for about 9% of the total number of Dollar General retail stores in the United States. Texas has the most Dollar General locations in the United States.

Dollar General, 2022

According to the December 26 article "Dollar General accuses Parks' store manager of stealing bank deposits", a corporate official has accused the shop manager of a Dollar General location in Parks Township, New Jersey, of taking more than $2,000 that was intended to be put in the bank.

As a result, the store manager is now facing various criminal charges.

He was charged with burglary, criminal trespass, theft, two counts of receiving stolen goods, as well as two misdemeanor counts of receiving stolen property. The receiving stolen property charges were also felonies.

According to the lawsuit, surveillance footage from the retail establishment indicated that Carter took the cash to the break room, counted it, and then returned it to the safe before walking out with a pack of Newport cigarettes.

