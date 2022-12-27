Dollar General Manager Under Fire After Allegedly Stealing

Bryan Dijkhuizen
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06rbDg_0jux5ceN00
Photo byMike Kalasnik from Fort Mill, USA - Dollar General Market Clarksville, TNUploaded by AlbertHerrin

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: triblive and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, the Dollar General Corporation is a network of a variety of shops that operates in the United States and has its headquarters in Goodlettsville, Tennessee.

Dollar General has been under fire for a while now for them overcharging customers in the state of Ohio. As of the 13th of November 2022, there are 18,721 Dollar General retail stores spread across the United States.

Texas has 1,750 Dollar General retail stores, which accounts for about 9% of the total number of Dollar General retail stores in the United States. Texas has the most Dollar General locations in the United States.

Dollar General, 2022

According to the December 26 article "Dollar General accuses Parks' store manager of stealing bank deposits", a corporate official has accused the shop manager of a Dollar General location in Parks Township, New Jersey, of taking more than $2,000 that was intended to be put in the bank.

As a result, the store manager is now facing various criminal charges.

He was charged with burglary, criminal trespass, theft, two counts of receiving stolen goods, as well as two misdemeanor counts of receiving stolen property. The receiving stolen property charges were also felonies.

According to the lawsuit, surveillance footage from the retail establishment indicated that Carter took the cash to the break room, counted it, and then returned it to the safe before walking out with a pack of Newport cigarettes.

If you like my content, you can signup for my free newsletter below.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Dollar General# Shopping# Business# Theft# Crime

Comments / 0

Published by

Sharing the latest local stories related to the economy and more

N/A
46305 followers

More from Bryan Dijkhuizen

Moraine, OH

Police Warns Kroger Customers in Ohio

Photo byJonesdr77 at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnlineand for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Miami, FL

5 Best Cocktail Bars in Miami

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Dallas, TX

5 Best Taco Places in Dallas

Photo byImage by Unsplash+ | In collaboration with Getty Images on UnsplashonUnsplash. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Albuquerque, NM

5 Best Taco Places in Albuquerque

Photo byImage by Unsplash+ | In collaboration with Getty ImagesonUnsplash. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
4 comments
Philadelphia, PA

5 Best Pizza Places in Philadelphia

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
1 comments
Las Vegas, NV

5 Best Bars and Nightclubs in Las Vegas

Photo byUnsplash+ | In collaboration with Getty Images on Unsplash. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Tampa, FL

5 Best Bars and Nightclubs in Tampa, Florida

Photo byUnsplash+ | In collaboration with Getty Images on Unsplash. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Miami, FL

5 Best Nightclubs in Miami, Florida

Photo byUnsplash+ | In collaboration with Getty Images on Unsplash. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
New York City, NY

5 Best Sushi Restaurants in New York City

Photo byPurchased Through Unsplash+ | Image In collaboration with Pablo Merchán Montes on Unsplash. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Ohio State

5 Delicious Sushi Restaurants in Ohio

Photo byPurchased Through Unsplash+ | Image In collaboration with Pablo Merchán Montes on Unsplash. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Cincinnati, OH

Popular Diner in Cincinnati is Temporarily Closing

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Fox19 and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
1 comments
Texas State

Walmart Under Fire After 2021 Report

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
3 comments
Staten Island, NY

A Longstanding Bed Bath & Beyond Location is Closing

Photo byRaysonho @ Open Grid Scheduler / Grid Engine - Own work, CC0. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Silive and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
9 comments

7 Best Restaurants in the Bay Area

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
8 comments
Kentucky State

5 Best American Restaurants in Kentucky

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
3 comments
Sacramento, CA

5 Best Seafood Restaurants in Sacramento

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
2 comments
Salt Lake City, UT

5 Mouthwatering Steakhouses in Salt Lake City

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Fort Worth, TX

5 Mouthwatering Steakhouses in Fort Worth

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
5 comments
San Diego, CA

5 Best Seafood Restaurants in San Diego

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

5 Best Seafood Restaurants in Los Angeles (Downtown)

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy