Vinton, VA

Dollar General Has Opened a New Store in Virginia

Bryan Dijkhuizen
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06rbDg_0jssRm5F00
Photo byMike Kalasnik from Fort Mill, USA - Dollar General Market Clarksville, TNUploaded by AlbertHerrin

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: WFXRTV and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, the Dollar General Corporation is a network of a variety of shops that operates in the United States and has its headquarters in Goodlettsville, Tennessee.

Dollar General has been under fire for a while now for them overcharging customers in the state of Ohio. As of the 13th of November 2022, there are 18,721 Dollar General retail stores spread across the United States.

Texas has 1,750 Dollar General retail stores, which accounts for about 9% of the total number of Dollar General retail stores in the United States. Texas has the most Dollar General locations in the United States.

Dollar General, 2022

According to the December 19 article "Dollar General opens new location in Vinton", on Monday, December 19, a brand-new Dollar General shop got its start in the Vinton community.

According to the PR team of Dollar General, the newly opened convenience shop can be located at 10624 Stewartsville Road. The store carries a variety of necessities at reasonable prices, ranging from fresh fruit to home goods.

From the article:

“We look forward to welcoming customers to our new store and hope they will enjoy shopping at our new location,” said Matthew Simonsen, Dollar General’s senior vice president of real estate and store development. 

Comments / 32

Published by

Sharing the latest local stories related to the economy and more

46066 followers

