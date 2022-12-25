Wegmans is Closing Stores in 2 Counties Until Monday Because of the Winter Storm

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: SyraCuse and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia .

Introduction

Wegmans Food Markets, Inc. is an American grocery company that is privately controlled and operated. It was established in Rochester in 1916, but its current headquarters are located in Gates, New York according to Wikipedia.

As of the year 2022, Wegmans had 109 locations, most of which are located in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeastern areas, as well as in four Southern states.

The corporation now operates retail outlets in the states of New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Massachusetts, Virginia, and North Carolina, in addition to Washington, D.C., and has future plans to expand into Connecticut and Delaware.

Wegmans, 2022

According to the December 23 article "Wegmans, Tops closing stores in 2 NY counties due to winter storm", as a result of the storm, Wegmans is going to close all of its supermarkets in Erie and Niagara counties at noon on Friday.

The stores will remain closed during Christmas and will reopen at 6 am on the morning of Monday, December 26.

From the article:

“The safety of our customers and employees continues to be our top priority,” a Wegmans spokesperson in Buffalo said. “Please be safe. We apologize for an inconvenience this may cause.”

If you like my content, you can signup for my free newsletter below.