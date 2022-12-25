Wegmans is Closing Stores in 2 Counties Until Monday Because of the Winter Storm

Bryan Dijkhuizen
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24yo1Z_0jsrrqEE00
Photo byJustme89 - Own work, Public Domain,

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: SyraCuse and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Introduction

Wegmans Food Markets, Inc. is an American grocery company that is privately controlled and operated. It was established in Rochester in 1916, but its current headquarters are located in Gates, New York according to Wikipedia.

As of the year 2022, Wegmans had 109 locations, most of which are located in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeastern areas, as well as in four Southern states.

The corporation now operates retail outlets in the states of New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Massachusetts, Virginia, and North Carolina, in addition to Washington, D.C., and has future plans to expand into Connecticut and Delaware.

Wegmans, 2022

According to the December 23 article "Wegmans, Tops closing stores in 2 NY counties due to winter storm", as a result of the storm, Wegmans is going to close all of its supermarkets in Erie and Niagara counties at noon on Friday.

The stores will remain closed during Christmas and will reopen at 6 am on the morning of Monday, December 26.

From the article:

“The safety of our customers and employees continues to be our top priority,” a Wegmans spokesperson in Buffalo said. “Please be safe. We apologize for an inconvenience this may cause.”

If you like my content, you can signup for my free newsletter below.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Wegmans# Winter Storm# Shopping# Business# Retailer

Comments / 0

Published by

Sharing the latest local stories related to the economy and more

N/A
46069 followers

More from Bryan Dijkhuizen

Miami, FL

5 Best Cocktail Bars in Miami

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Dallas, TX

5 Best Taco Places in Dallas

Photo byImage by Unsplash+ | In collaboration with Getty Images on UnsplashonUnsplash. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Albuquerque, NM

5 Best Taco Places in Albuquerque

Photo byImage by Unsplash+ | In collaboration with Getty ImagesonUnsplash. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
1 comments
Philadelphia, PA

5 Best Pizza Places in Philadelphia

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Las Vegas, NV

5 Best Bars and Nightclubs in Las Vegas

Photo byUnsplash+ | In collaboration with Getty Images on Unsplash. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Tampa, FL

5 Best Bars and Nightclubs in Tampa, Florida

Photo byUnsplash+ | In collaboration with Getty Images on Unsplash. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Miami, FL

5 Best Nightclubs in Miami, Florida

Photo byUnsplash+ | In collaboration with Getty Images on Unsplash. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
New York City, NY

5 Best Sushi Restaurants in New York City

Photo byPurchased Through Unsplash+ | Image In collaboration with Pablo Merchán Montes on Unsplash. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Ohio State

5 Delicious Sushi Restaurants in Ohio

Photo byPurchased Through Unsplash+ | Image In collaboration with Pablo Merchán Montes on Unsplash. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Cincinnati, OH

Popular Diner in Cincinnati is Temporarily Closing

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Fox19 and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Texas State

Walmart Under Fire After 2021 Report

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
1 comments

7 Best Restaurants in the Bay Area

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
4 comments
Kentucky State

5 Best American Restaurants in Kentucky

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
3 comments
Sacramento, CA

5 Best Seafood Restaurants in Sacramento

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
2 comments
Salt Lake City, UT

5 Mouthwatering Steakhouses in Salt Lake City

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Fort Worth, TX

5 Mouthwatering Steakhouses in Fort Worth

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
5 comments
San Diego, CA

5 Best Seafood Restaurants in San Diego

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

5 Best Seafood Restaurants in Los Angeles (Downtown)

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
1 comments
San Francisco, CA

5 Best Seafood Restaurants in San Francisco

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story

Dollar General Manager Under Fire After Allegedly Stealing

Photo byMike Kalasnik from Fort Mill, USA - Dollar General Market Clarksville, TNUploaded by AlbertHerrin. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: tribliveand for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy