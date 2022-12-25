Jo-Ann Closing Plans for 2023 Announced

Note From The Author

Introduction

According to Wikipedia , Jo-Ann Stores, LLC., more often known as Jo-Ann, is a specialty shop in the United States that sells crafts and textiles.

The company's headquarters are located in Hudson, Ohio. JOANN Fabrics and Crafts and Jo-Ann Etc. are two retail chains that are operated by this company.

As of the 3rd of November in 2022, there are 851 Jo-Ann Fabric and Craft shops located around the United States.

California is the state in the United States that has the most Jo-Ann Fabric and Craft locations, with 82 stores. This accounts for approximately 10% of the total number of Jo-Ann Fabric and Craft stores in the United States.

Jo-Ann, 2023

According to the December 22 article "Jo-Ann Fabric Will Close Stores in 2023: Here Are the Locations & Why Jo-Ann Isn’t Going Out of Business", in an interview with Shauntine Lilly, public relations manager for Jo-Ann Fabric, Lilly said that the shop would not be permanently liquidating all of its locations.

“In alignment with standard brick and mortar business processes, Jo-Ann closes stores occasionally while simultaneously investing in, and opening brand new stores to best meet the needs of our customers,” Lilly stated.

