Macy's is Permanently Closing a Longstanding Service in Salons

Introduction

Macy's, which was previously known as R. H. Macy & Co., is a chain of upscale department shops that was established in the United States in 1858 by Rowland Hussey Macy, according to Wikipedia.

It was renamed Macy's, Inc. in 2007 after becoming a branch of Federated Department Stores, which is located in Cincinnati, and is how it got associated with Bloomingdale's department store chain. Federated Department Stores was founded in 1994.

Macy's was the most successful department store chain in terms of retail sales in the United States in 2015.

Salons, 2022

According to the December 22 article "Salons in Macy’s stores to close after decades in business", it is confirmed that Pure Beauty Salons will be closing permanently on December 31 by signs that have been displayed outside of them Macy's shops.

KHON2 was informed by employees that Macy's would not be renewing the salon's contracts. The workers reported receiving the news on Tuesday, which left several stylists feeling devastated.

From the article:

“It really hurts me that we’re going to be separated,” said Lori Helgen, Pure Beauty Salon stylist. “I’m going to miss all of our clients and our staff and it’s such a family environment here and it’s just sad right now,” said Laurie, a Pure Beauty Salon stylist.

